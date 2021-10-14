After Baker Mayfield, Aaron Rodgers recalls his UFO encounter 

The aliens are coming and they want our quarterbacks! Aaron Rodgers joined Baker Mayfield in becoming the latest NFL quarterback to recollect his UFO adventure. Before you dismiss these out of hand as weird coincidences, or just plain lunacy, consider the fact that both Aaron Rodgers and Baker Mayfield are good at spotting stuff, especially when they are throwing dimes to their flying receivers downfield. Still think it is a crazy possibility? Well, we will lay it out for you and then you be the judge.

Aaron Rodgers follows Baker Mayfield in admitting bizarre UFO encounter

In March this year, Baker Mayfield came up with the following tweet:

Baker Mayfield @bakermayfield Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this? Almost 100%, Em and I just saw a UFO drop straight out of the sky on our way home from dinner... we stopped and looked at each other and asked if either of us saw it... Very bright ball of light going straight down out of the sky towards Lake Travis. Anybody else witness this?

Turns out that Baker Mayfield and his lovely lady had gone out for dinner and on their way back, who should they encounter? Not a bird, nor a plane and not Superman either. But a full-fleged UFO that hurtled down out of the sky in a bright ball of light.

While this may be a natural phenomenon best explained by astronomers and astrophysicists, there is always the possibility of a UFO doing the rounds. No one hopefully is arrogant enough to believe that we already know everything to know there is of the universe.

Perhaps it was really a UFO and if scientists seek corroborating evidence they can find it with Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback went on The Pat McAfee Show and claimed that he and his friend witnessed a UFO back in 2005.

For those of you who are interested in more details of the story, so that you may forensically analyze to reach a conclusion, per Aaron Rodgers' testimony the UFO made an appearance in the New Jersey sky in 2005.

He was there with a friend of his, and to quote Aaron Rodgers as he said back in 2016 on the podcast "You Made It Weird" hosted by Pete Holmes:

"I saw an unidentified flying object in the sky in New Jersey in 2005. It was a large orange, left-to-right-moving object."

Now there is always the possibility that the same alien, who was witnessed by Aaron Rodgers, decided to come back and scout a younger quarterback in Baker Mayfield, but their relative motions across the horizon make us doubt that they may have been different UFOs.

Whatever the merits of their claims, we are sure the scientific community will keep us abreast of the latest developments if and when we have to shelter from marauding aliens in our bunker. Until then, pardon us as we watch Aaron Rodgers and Baker light up the NFL instead.

