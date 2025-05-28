After calling Travis Hunter "a*s," Tyreek Hill makes feelings known on Caleb Williams' potential

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill had some words of praise for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. Hill, who appears to be enjoying his offseason, was on internet personality Adin Ross' live stream on Monday, when he waxed lyrical on Williams.

"Now, that, he's gonna be real good in the future, bro," Hill said when Ross asked him about Williams. "For real, with him and DJ Moore, it gonna be real good in the future."

The Bears selected Williams with the top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback completed 351 of 562 passes for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his rookie year. He also rushed for 489 yards on 81 carries as the Bears finished with a 5-12 record.

Williams was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL last season. However, the Bears have strengthened their offensive line this offseason to allow their QB to flourish. It will be interesting to see how Williams fares in his second season at Chicago in 2025.

While Hill had praise for Williams, he didn't seem to feel that Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter would be a success in the NFL. When Ross asked the Dolphins star on his live stream about last season's Heisman Trophy winner, Hill wasn't too impressed.

"He gon' be a**," Hill said.

The Jaguars traded up to select Hunter with the No. 2 pick this year. However, it remains to be seen whether he can continue playing as a wideout and a cornerback in the big league.

Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins still uncertain heading into 2025 season

According to reports, Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins is still uncertain heading into the 2025 season. Reports suggest that the wideout wants to leave Miami after playing three seasons with the franchise.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring Hill via a trade this offseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round in 2016. He played six seasons with them and helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins in 2022, is an eight-time Pro Bowler. However, last season was the first time he failed to receive a Pro Bowl honor in his NFL career.

