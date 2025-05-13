After leaving $30,000,000 on table, Mike Florio makes feeling known if Derek Carr could unretire in 2026

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr shocked the football world when he announced his retirement from the National Football League. Citing a degenerative shoulder injury, Carr outlined how this was the right decision to take for him at this time.

However, later reports by NFL analyst Jeff Duncan highlighted how Carr also did not want to become a "transition QB" for the Saints and rookie QB Tyler Shough moving forward.

As a result, there have been some questions as to whether Carr may unretire when he is fully healed from the shoulder injury that he is currently dealing with.

Will Derek Carr unretire from the NFL at some point in the future?

NFL insider for NBC Sports Mike Florio recently discussed the idea of Carr unretiring from the National Football League in an article posted to NBC Sports Pro Football Talk.

In the article, Florio outlined how he does not anticipate Carr returning to the NFL in the future, per a trusted a source close to the situation. He also made clear that he had heard that Carr was making post-football plans at this time, with a NFL return not sounding like part of that plan.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s 'extremely unlikely' that Carr will return. He’s already making other professional plans."

Derek Carr struggled with injury and performance in 2024

The 2024 season was a difficult one for Carr, where he struggled with both injury and poor play. According to the NFL injury website 'Draft Sharks', he suffered an oblique injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs and a hand injury in Week 14 against the New York Giants, something that resulted in him playing in only 10 games last year.

In those ten games, Carr was solid, yet at times, inconsistent. He finished the campaign with 2,145 passing yards, 16 total touchdowns, and five interceptions during that span.

Carr retires as the Raiders all time leader in passing yards (35,222), passing touchdowns (217), and completions (3,201).

