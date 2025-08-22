"Aging like fine wine": Adam Thielen's wife Caitlin pens heartwarming birthday message to WR as Vikings trade rumors picks up steam

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen finds himself at the center of a major NFL trade rumor as he celebrates his 35th birthday. The two-time Pro Bowler is expected to reunite with superstar WR Justin Jefferson in Minnesota for the upcoming season.His wife, Caitlin Thielen, posted a beautiful picture with the wide receiver on her Instagram story. The couple could be seen with their arms wrapped around each other in a warm, affectionate hug.&quot;HAPPY BIRTHDAY ADAM!!! SO PROUD OF YOU TODAY AND ALWAYS ❤️,&quot; she wrote.Adam Thielen's wife, Caitlin, via InstagramShe also shared a heartwarming compilation of treasured moments featuring Adam Thielen alongside their children and herself. The reel included clips of the couple playing catch with their son, a snap from their new house, and their journey as a couple. Caitlin wrote a wholesome message for her partner.&quot;Everyone wish Adam a happy birthday today!!! 🥳🥳🥳 Aging like fine wine 🍷 I couldn’t be prouder of how far you’ve come and the hard work and deeper trust in God you’ve developed over the years Adam.. &amp; I can’t wait to see what the future holds! You truly are a big inspiration.. on the field, but most importantly off😊 Here’s to an amazing year, I know God will provide! I love you so much ❤️,&quot; the text read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdam Thielen was born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He represented the Minnesota State Mavericks at the college level. The Minnesota Vikings acquired him as an undrafted free agent in 2013. They parted ways with their hometown hero in 2022. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings are interested in landing Thielen in a trade move.Kevin O'Connell breaks the silence on Adam Thielen trade rumorsWhile Jefferson has recovered from his mild hamstring strain and is not in doubt for the regular season opener, the Vikings are struggling with their wide receiver depth. Jordan Addison has been suspended for three games, and Jalen Nailor has sustained a hand injury. The franchise is now hoping to field Thielen in the Week 1 clash against the Bears.Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell shared his feelings about signing Thielen in an interview with Kay Adams.&quot;There's a reason why he's not only a Vikings favorite, the career he's had here, but how about the job he's done going down there with a bunch of young players. I guarantee you that the Panthers are in a good place right now because of all that work Adam Thielen put in. Huge fan of Adam Thielen,&quot; O'Connell said.Thielen practiced with J.J. McCarthy, the Vikings' primary quarterback for the 2025 NFL season, both this summer and last summer. He believes that the 22-year-old has everything one needs to succeed in the NFL.