"Smack Tom Brady and get a sack on him" - Lions' Aidan Hutchinson makes it clear he won't go easy on his childhood idol

Tom Brady is not alien to the concept of being challenged by fellow NFL players. Over the past 22 seasons, several NFL defensive stars have called out the evergreen quarterback, all saying they want a piece of him.

Be it bonafide league legends or young rookies looking to make a name for themselves, Brady seems to be a favorite among NFL players when it comes to sack city. And the most recent one to be added to that list is the Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson.

The Michigan Wolverines star, drafted second overall by the Detroit-based franchise, is known for his fearsome pass-rushing abilities. After being named the runner-up for the prestigious Heisman Trophy, Hutchinson is now looking to go after arguably the greatest ever NFL quarterback.

During the 2022 NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Hutchinson, as per JoeBucsFan.com, revealed that Brady is one name he wants to add to the list of players he's sacked:

"I grew up dressing like Tom Brady for Halloween and stuff... So if I were able to smack him and get a sack on him, and hopefully, talk some smack when we get up."

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson joins Hall of Famer Charles Woodson as the only Michigan defensive players selected in the top 5 in draft history.



He fills a needed role for the Lions, who have finished in the bottom 5 in the NFL in pressure percentage in each of the last 6 seasons. No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson joins Hall of Famer Charles Woodson as the only Michigan defensive players selected in the top 5 in draft history.He fills a needed role for the Lions, who have finished in the bottom 5 in the NFL in pressure percentage in each of the last 6 seasons. https://t.co/d8Md0eE4DD

Growing up idolizing the quarterback, Hutchinson seems to have made it his goal to get himself a quarterback sack when his team meets the Buccaneers. They say one should never meet their heroes, but if Hutchinson manages to get a sack on TB12, it would be a dream come true for more reasons than one.

Aidan Hutchinson and Tom Brady have history tracing back to college roots

Aidan Hutchinson was born at the turn of the millennium, the same year a lanky 6"4' Michigan quarterback was drafted with the 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots.

ESPN @espn ✍️ Some draft day motivation from Tom Brady✍️ Some draft day motivation from Tom Brady 🐐✍️ https://t.co/WFIQyZfgm5

The rest, as they say, is history. Brady's college career, though, was nowhere close to his storied NFL career. On the other hand, Hutchinson has established himself as a legend in the Wolverines community.

The quarterback, too, took notice of the young stud and other players after the Wolverines beat the Ohio State Buckeyes last season and had this to say on his Sirius XM podcast Let's Go!:

"The Wolverines are back. And I said earlier it was one of the great days in college football I can ever remember, just watching. You know, it was a perfect Ann Arbor day, the snow was falling down."

He further went on to say:

"Big Johnny, our old equipment coach, used to say, ‘Rain, blood or f**king mud, boys, we’re getting out there, and we’re playing Michigan football.’ And that was a good old Michigan a**-kicking."

TB12 will be aware of the threat that Hutchinson brings to the table. And he knows fairly well that at the age of 45, a tackle from the 265 lbs Lions defensive end will leave a nasty mark.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far