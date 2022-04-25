2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson was a top-10 defensive lineman coming out of high school. He saw minimal action in his freshman year, exceeded expectations in his second year of college, and faced a season-ending leg injury in his third year. His senior year is where Hutchinson made a name for himself, ending the season with 14 sacks and as Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Aidan Hutchinson Profile

Name Aidan Hutchinson Age (Years) 21.7 Height (Feet. Inches) 6.7 Weight (lb.s) 260 Position Edge School Michigan

Aidan Hutchinson Combine Results

Arm Length (inches) 32 ⅛” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.74 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) 4.15 Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) 6.73 Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 36” Broad Jump (inches) 117”

Scouting Report

As the 2nd highest-rated Edge in the NCAA last season, Hutchinson has had a meteoric rise up draft boards. Most prognosticators had him pegged as a late 1st rounder coming into the season, but now he's almost a lock to be a top-3, likely first overall pick. Aidan Hutchinson is seen as this season's closest thing in the entire class as a "sure thing." He is the type of prospect that it is challenging to find flaws/weaknesses in his game.

Strengths

Aidan Hutchinson is a dominant and quick edge rusher who plays with great strength. He has excellent flexibility for his size, which helps him tremendously with his pass rushes.

His ability to quickly shed blocks and pursue the ball carrier sets him apart in the run game. He possesses excellent motor and demonstrates excellent toughness every time he plays.

Hutchinson’s strength, quickness, and flexibility set him apart from other edge rushers. He also shows great character off the field, in his community, and in the locker, which earned him a few accolades in college.

Weaknesses

Hutchinson needs to improve his counter moves and tends to hand fight too much, which keeps him engaged with the offensive line too long. During his entire career at Michigan, Hutchinson managed to bull rush his opponents a lot.

His arms are another area of concern where he has a below-average arm length. He has a lot of muscle mass and is a big-time lifter in the weight room which possibly means he may not have much more improvement in terms of strength.

As mentioned before, it's tough to find many flaws in his game, and although he is not an elite talent, he may have one of the highest "floors" of any top 5 pick we have seen in a long time.

Trait-Based Projection

Aidan Hutchinson is a dominant player that would excel in 3-4 and 4-3 style defenses. Hutchinson has the power, quickness, and bend to be a dominant force defender and a relentless pass rusher. His versatility allows him to occasionally play with his hand in the dirt and dominate taking on blockers due to his combination of strength, power, and length.

However, given that most of his college snaps were outside the OT (or 7/6/9 technique), Hutchinson will most likely perform best in a defense that allows him to set up outside the offensive tackle/over a tight end.

Hutchinson can provide a true pass rush, strength to bull rush, power to be a dominant force defender, and quickness to shed blockers, allowing him to thrive in any NFL defense.

Edited by Piyush Bisht