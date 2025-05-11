Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Melissa reacts to revelation of Pope Leo XIV's Michigan tie

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as Pope Leo XIV on Thursday. One of the reasons the newly elected Pope has been in the headlines lately is because of his native background. Francis Prevost is the first American-born pope, originally from Chicago.

Ad

But despite being born in America, Pope Leo XIV has spent most of his life outside the USA, making him well-versed with a global perspective. The new Pope’s American background has attracted a lot of attention, including that from Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Melissa.

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Melissa reacts to the revelation of Pope Leo XIV's Michigan roots (Image Credit: Melissa/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Melissa Hutchinson shared an IG post featuring news of Pope Leo XIV’s American roots in her story on Saturday. In the caption, Melissa confessed to being surprised that the new Pope had roots in Chicago, and being a fan of the Lions:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“This>>>>American pope from Chicago with Michigan ties wearing a Lions hat in a meme... was definitely not on the bingo card this month. But I’m here for it.”

Aidan Hutchinson hinted at ‘long rehab’ coming to an end soon

In October, Aidan Hutchinson had to conclude his season due to a serious leg injury. The defensive end broke two bones in his lower left leg during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Hutchinson has been undergoing a serious rehab process, which appears to be coming to an end.

Ad

During an interview with NFL analyst Marty Smith last month at the Masters golf tournament, Hutchinson talked about concluding his rehab:

"I’m there. I’d say I’m good, I’ve got my last evaluation tests when I get back — I leave today and I go back tomorrow to the rehab — I’m gonna finish those evals, and once I knock them out of the park, I’ll be on my way and done with rehab. It was a long process; I’ll tell you that."

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how long Aidan Hutchinson will take to return to his pre-injury self.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.