"RIP to his career" - NFL fans react to Lions picking Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

With the second pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 Staying in his home state. Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 2 to the @Lions : 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Staying in his home state. Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 2 to the @Lions!📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/arNPTf5aJ2

Hutchinson was the consensus number-one overall pick once the season ended, but Georgia's Travon Walker snuck in at number-one after posting surreal combine numbers. Most analysts and scouts view Hutchinson as the safer prospect as he has had a way more productive college career as an edge rusher than Walker.

In his freshman season in 2018, Hutchinson played all 13 games and registered 15 tackles and zero sacks as a non-starter. He became a starter in 2019 and finished with 68 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

In 2020, he suffered a season-ending leg fracture just a few games into the season. Hutchinson bounced back with a stellar 2021 season and was a Heisman Trophy finalist. In 13 games, he had 55 total tackles, 14 sacks (second in the nation), and two forced fumbles.

Fans have mixed reactions to Hutchinson going number-two overall to the Lions

The Lions have been notoriously poor over the past few years, as evidenced by them picking second in the draft. They have struggled to develop their top prospects, and some fans on social media believe that will continue to be the case.

@LBJ29___ thinks Hutchinson's career is over since the Detroit Lions drafted him.

@vendettastable believes the Lions have a decent future ahead and like the pick.

@DeathRayGoK thinks Hutchinson will be the biggest bust of the 2022 NFL draft.

@WyattListon06 thinks the Lions should have selected Evan Neal over Hutchinson.

@selfcasuistry thinks the Lions should have set Kayvon Thibodeaux over Hutchinson.

@K3YPlNlTR33L believes that the Lions selecting Hutchinson was an out-of-the-park home run pick.

@TheTruthHurts37 also thinks that Hutchinson's career will go down on the Detroit Lions.

@zrockityray isn't happy about the Lions selecting Hutchinson over Thibodeaux.

@NFLResearch notes that Hutchinson grew up less than 30 minutes from Ford Field, where the Lions play.

NFL Research @NFLResearch



Chris Hutchinson signed with the Cleveland Browns as a UDFA in 1993 and was coached by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban NFL @NFL



: 2022 Staying in his home state. Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 2 to the @Lions : 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Staying in his home state. Aidan Hutchinson goes No. 2 to the @Lions!📺: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/arNPTf5aJ2 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson grew up less than 30 minutes from Ford Field. Aidan and his father Chris were Big Ten Champions & All-Americans at MichiganChris Hutchinson signed with the Cleveland Browns as a UDFA in 1993 and was coached by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban twitter.com/NFL/status/151… No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson grew up less than 30 minutes from Ford Field. Aidan and his father Chris were Big Ten Champions & All-Americans at Michigan Chris Hutchinson signed with the Cleveland Browns as a UDFA in 1993 and was coached by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban twitter.com/NFL/status/151…

Hutchinson is a dominant, quick edge rusher with good size and strength. Hutchinson's overall balance of being able to rush passers due to his quickness, flexibility, and speed makes him one of the best edge rushers coming out of this draft.

Only time will tell if he turns out to be a home-run pick or a dud.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar