  • "Ain't no backup QB in Shedeur Sanders": Super Bowl champ Aqib Talib highlights why Coach Prime's son should stay in Cleveland

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:44 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has backed Shedeur Sanders’ alleged decision to reject the Baltimore Ravens’ plan to select him in the draft this year. According to a report by ESPN, the Ravens wanted to select Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the quarterback allegedly informed the Ravens that he wasn’t willing to come in and be Lamar Jackson’s backup. Talib defended Sanders on the alleged decision on the Tuesday episode of “The Arena: Gridiron.” The former cornerback said:

“Ain’t no backup quarterback in Shedeur. He don’t got that bone in his body.”

The former Super Bowl champion went on to explain his point, saying:

“If Lamar goes down, the next backup quarterback there is Cooper Rush. He’s a damn good backup. He’s already second on the depth chart. You know what I’m saying? He could move a little bit. He could put a Lamar impression on.”
Talib is not the only analyst to have defended Shedeur Sanders on the Ravens report. Stephen A. Smith also came into the quarterback’s defense on Wednesday’s episode of First Take. He said:

“Lamar Jackson… he’s a superstar. When you take a job as a backup QB in Baltimore, you assume you’re going to be holding the clipboard… but you’re almost never going to play.”
Sanders responded to the report on Sunday after the Browns’ defeat to the Ravens. He said:

“My response is I’m focused on the now. I don’t really talk about anything in the past, and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I’m more focused on now. I’m more focused on how this game that we just gone and had and figuring out how to move forward from now.”
Where is Shedeur Sanders on the Browns depth chart?

Shedeur Sanders is No. 3 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, coming behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. The former Colorado quarterback survived the cut in the Browns quarterback room ahead of the 2025 campaign.

The Browns had five quarterbacks at their training camp and through the preseason, with Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley in the mix. However, Sanders was able to make the team’s 53-man roster ahead of them, with Pickett traded to the Raiders and Huntley released.

The Browns are 0-2 after week 2, with their next game being against the Green Bay Packers, who are undefeated after two games.

Kayode Akinwumi

