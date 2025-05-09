“Ain’t got no code yet”: Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders jokes his way into Bucs rookie camp

Shilo Sanders arrived at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp on Friday with some good one liners. He made a hilarious comment as he stepped out of the team bus in front of the Bucs facility.

Ad

Sanders, who spent his final two collegiate seasons at Colorado under his father Deion Sanders, signed with Tampa Bay shortly after the 2025 NFL draft. Dressed in black hoodie and shorts, the 25-year-old approached the Bucs facility with the other rookies, saying:

“I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The NFL's official social media handle shared a clip of the incident on X. "(Shilo) already cracking jokes on the first day of Rookie Camp," the post was captioned.

Sanders appeared in 13 games for the Buffaloes, but injuries and limited impact kept him off most draft boards.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, once considered a first-round lock, slid to the fifth round in the draft, picked 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Now, with paths set, Shilo Sanders enters a Bucs team looking for depth, while Shedeur starts a new chapter in Cleveland’s quarterback room. For both sons of Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders, the evaluation phase has only just begun.

Cam Newton pushed back as Antonio Brown trolled Shilo Sanders with old clips

After the 2025 NFL draft, Antonio Brown took aim at Shilo Sanders, sharing clips of himself beating the 25-year-old in one-on-one drills. He captioned one video, “Deion using me to help his sorry [expletive] sons.”

Ad

This post came after Shedeur was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns, and Shilo signed with the Bucs as a free agent.

Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reacted to Brown’s post on “4th and 1 with Cam Newton.” Newton called the content “lopsided information” and described Brown as “the ultimate troll.” Co-host Omari “Peggy” Collins defended Deion’s decision to have his sons train against elite talent, noting it offered value despite the outcome.

Deion Sanders responded to Brown publicly via a tweet but maintained a cordial tone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73Buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.