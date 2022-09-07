"Ain’t no Jordan, ain’t no Brady, no meow meow Woods" - sports fans believe Serena Williams is the GOAT athlete

Serena Williams' career ended in a heartbreaking loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic last week. But the tennis icon's legend, on and off the court, will persist for years.
As Williams drew curtains on a glorious 27-year career at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans on social media once again reignited the GOAT debate.
This time, though, there was one overwhelming winner.
It was Williams.
With 23 Grand Slam titles (39 including doubles), sports fans have placed the crown of the GOAT athlete firmly on Williams' head. She beat NBA icon Michael Jordan, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and golf legend Tiger Woods.
Here's what fans had to say after Williams' last match:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Brady ended up catching some strays in the process as sports fans lavished praise on Williams.
Some also paid ode to Williams' longevity, drawing a comparison to her trajectory as opposed to Brady's.
Tom Brady speaks on Serena Williams' retirement
Even as sports fans tried to figure out the best athlete ever, Tom Brady had a thing or two to say about Serena Williams.
Over the weekend, on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Bucs superstar discussed Williams' retirement. He praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion.
“What a joy it was to watch her play. She didn’t play for a little while, and I think she realized it’s a lot of fun to play," Brady said of Williams. "And, I think, sometimes when you’re in the middle of it, you take it for granted to a degree. Like, ‘Oh, it will be there.’
"And then it’s not there for a year and you go, ‘God, I really love it. I really want to play.’ And then you get out there and play and you enjoy it.”
ESPN revealed that Williams' final match was the most-watched tennis match ever. An average of 4.6 million people tuned in to watch her play, with peaks reaching as high as 6.9 million
In an earlier interview with "TIME," Williams listed her list of the greatest athletes of all time.
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan made it to the list, alongside seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is also a part-owner of the Denver Broncos.
Serena Williams didn't quite settle the LeBron James vs. Jordan debate. However, she did list the LA Lakers superstar as one of the greatest, too.