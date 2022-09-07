"Ain’t no Jordan, ain’t no Brady, no meow meow Woods" - sports fans believe Serena Williams is the GOAT athlete

Serena Williams' career ended in a heartbreaking loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic last week. But the tennis icon's legend, on and off the court, will persist for years.

As Williams drew curtains on a glorious 27-year career at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, fans on social media once again reignited the GOAT debate.

This time, though, there was one overwhelming winner.

It was Williams.

With 23 Grand Slam titles (39 including doubles), sports fans have placed the crown of the GOAT athlete firmly on Williams' head. She beat NBA icon Michael Jordan, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and golf legend Tiger Woods.

Here's what fans had to say after Williams' last match:

Quenchi @QueRedux And it's not a group project.



Serena Williams stands the fuck alone. Ain’t no Jordan, ain’t no Brady, no meow meow Woods. She is heads and shoulders above them all. And it’s not a group project.Serena Williams stands the fuck alone. Ain’t no Jordan, ain’t no Brady, no meow meow Woods. She is heads and shoulders above them all.

James Fam Der Zee @kidnoble Donté Stallworth @DonteStallworth so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS? so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS? Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles. twitter.com/DonteStallwort… Serena Williams has 23 Grand Slam titles. twitter.com/DonteStallwort…

heatdaddy @heatdaddy69420 Greatest athletes of ALL TIME

(Not up for discussion)



1. Serena Williams

2. Tiger woods

3. Michael Jordan

4. Floyd Mayweather

5. Lebron James

6. Roger Federer

7. The Undertaker

8. Rachel Starr

9. Leo Messi

Greatest athletes of ALL TIME(Not up for discussion)1. Serena Williams2. Tiger woods 3. Michael Jordan4. Floyd Mayweather5. Lebron James 6. Roger Federer 7. The Undertaker 8. Rachel Starr9. Leo Messi10. Wayne Gretzky

Jason Alston @SoulCitySigma

1. Serena Williams

2. Bo Jackson

3. Michael Jordan

4. Muhammad Ali

5. Tom Brady



Jason Alston @SoulCitySigma

1. Serena Williams
2. Bo Jackson
3. Michael Jordan
4. Muhammad Ali
5. Tom Brady

I respect the shape that baseball players have to be in but I won't put 1 on a greatest athletes of all time list unless he was also elite at another sport. Serena is probably the overall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Brady ended up catching some strays in the process as sports fans lavished praise on Williams.

Veteran of Tarmon Gai'don @wotveteran Calling Tom Brady a better athlete than Serena Williams continues to be the most eye-roll inducing thing I hear in conversations around sports. Just not true Calling Tom Brady a better athlete than Serena Williams continues to be the most eye-roll inducing thing I hear in conversations around sports. Just not true

DJ CJ @cultivqte I brought up Serena Williams today and a man dared to mention Tom Brady.. as if they even belong in the same conversation. I brought up Serena Williams today and a man dared to mention Tom Brady.. as if they even belong in the same conversation.

Some also paid ode to Williams' longevity, drawing a comparison to her trajectory as opposed to Brady's.

Hard Rock Sportsbook @HardRockSB Serena Williams made her U.S. Open debut a week before Tom Brady's first start at Michigan 🤯



The GOAT is 30 to 1 to win her final U.S. Open Serena Williams made her U.S. Open debut a week before Tom Brady's first start at Michigan 🤯The GOAT is 30 to 1 to win her final U.S. Open https://t.co/0IA4IHs9NR

Doug Russell @DougRussell



Unbelievable career, #GOAT @usopen #Respect When Serena Williams turned pro, Tom Brady was still in high school, Bill Clinton was still in his first term, the Brewers were still in the American League, and the Packers hadn’t won a Super Bowl since the Lombardi Era.Unbelievable career, #Serena When Serena Williams turned pro, Tom Brady was still in high school, Bill Clinton was still in his first term, the Brewers were still in the American League, and the Packers hadn’t won a Super Bowl since the Lombardi Era. Unbelievable career, #Serena #GOAT @usopen #Respect

Tom Brady speaks on Serena Williams' retirement

Even as sports fans tried to figure out the best athlete ever, Tom Brady had a thing or two to say about Serena Williams.

Over the weekend, on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, the Bucs superstar discussed Williams' retirement. He praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“What a joy it was to watch her play. She didn’t play for a little while, and I think she realized it’s a lot of fun to play," Brady said of Williams. "And, I think, sometimes when you’re in the middle of it, you take it for granted to a degree. Like, ‘Oh, it will be there.’

"And then it’s not there for a year and you go, ‘God, I really love it. I really want to play.’ And then you get out there and play and you enjoy it.”

ESPN revealed that Williams' final match was the most-watched tennis match ever. An average of 4.6 million people tuned in to watch her play, with peaks reaching as high as 6.9 million

In an earlier interview with "TIME," Williams listed her list of the greatest athletes of all time.

TIME @TIME



She lists



TIME @TIME

She lists

"I think LeBron (@KingJames) is amazing, I think @TigerWoods is amazing. You can't start this conversation without naming the original, Michael Jordan"

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan made it to the list, alongside seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton is also a part-owner of the Denver Broncos.

Serena Williams didn't quite settle the LeBron James vs. Jordan debate. However, she did list the LA Lakers superstar as one of the greatest, too.

