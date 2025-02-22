"Ain't nobody talked s**t to him" - Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson claims he rattled Travis Kelce with taunts during Super Bowl

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson made headlines on Wednesday with information regarding his Super Bowl LIX altercation with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The interview took place 10 days after Philadelphia's dominant 40-22 win over Kansas City.

The scuffle came on a crucial second-quarter play. After an incomplete pass to Kelce, Gardner-Johnson administered a taunting pop to the back of the tight end. Kelce quickly jumped up and ran at the Eagles' safety.

Gardner-Johnson's blunt postgame interview confirmed the mind games he played all afternoon. The Eagles defensive back took every chance to get in Kelce's head as Philadelphia built their remarkable 34-0 advantage.

"Second quarter, I'm like, Oh yeah, he's scared of us," Gardner-Johnson recalled on NFL Digest Show. "The stadium was 95% Eagles fans... The whole Kelce situation, I said that to him on the field, and he looked at me like, no one ever talks to him like that... I don't know if it's smoke, but let me know... I ain't ducking."

The scuffle brewed beyond their one-on-one confrontation. Eagles defenders Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter joined the fray as Kelce argued with several Philadelphia players.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson from Super Bowl swagger to social media storm

On the evening of the Super Bowl, C.J. Gardner-Johnson lit up his Eagles teammates with excitement:

"It's emotional for me to be here. Talk all this s--t. Going to win," he declared in a team meeting video later shared on the Eagles' YouTube channel.

His prediction came true. The Eagles' defense stifled Kansas City's offense, holding Kelce to no receptions in the first half. The 10-time Pro Bowler managed only four catches for 39 yards.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's victory lap extended beyond the field. He took to Instagram, posting a photo of his tussle with Kelce, accompanied by a jab at the tight end's romance with Taylor Swift. The 27-year-old safety insinuated Kelce "should've stayed with that thick s--t," referring to the Chiefs superstar's ex, Kayla Nicole.

The post set off a firestorm among Swift's fan base. Swifties fought back by bombarding the Yelp page of C.J. Gardner-Johnson's mother's Florida restaurant with bad reviews. TMZ reported the restaurant had closed in January.

Multiple sources indicate the Chiefs have given their veteran tight end with until March 14 to decide his future, with an $11.5 million bonus on the line. Kelce recorded career-worsts in 2024 with 823 yards and three touchdowns.

