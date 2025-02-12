CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom claps back at Swifties for flooding her restaurant with bad reviews over Eagles star's Travis Kelce diss

CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom clapped back at the Swifties after the fans wrote bad reviews about her restaurant. Following the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl 59, Johnson made a comment about Travis Kelce's personal life, triggering Swifties, who went ahead and wrote bad reviews on the internet about CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom Delatron Johnson's restaurant, The Kings Grill, in Florida.

On Tuesday, in an interview with TMZ, Delatron opened up about the situation and revealed that the restaurant the fans were criticizing online had been closed since Jan. 25. They had been planning to sell it, so there was "really no backlash." She said:

"There is really no backlash because we are in the process of selling Kings Grill anyways. It didn’t affect us one way or another.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also reflected on reading the comments written by Swifties on the internet.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I have friends who were sending me the screenshots. They were going, ‘Oh my god, look at this!’ And the first thing everyone said was, ‘the Swifties have attacked," Mrs Johnson said (via New York Post).

“Yes, we’ve seen all the reviews. The joke is really on the Swifties and everyone entertaining the reviews because Kings Grill is closed," she added.

CJ Gardner-Johnson took a subtly jibe at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. After the Eagles outperformed the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 to win the prestigious championship, Johnson took to his Instagram account to share a story. He posted Travis Kelce's picture along with the caption:

"Should've stayed w that thick s*"*

The comment was seemingly made about Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. However, Chiefs fans and Swifties were triggered by Johnson's comment and flooded his mom's restaurant with negative reviews.

CJ Gardner-Johnson's mom talks about her son's trash talk

Johnson's mom revealed that they have been dealing with his trash talk since childhood, and he has still not changed. She said (via New York Post):

“We’ve been dealing with this since he was a kid. He talks the talk ’cause he can back it up. The same thing with his mother, I talk the talk because I can back it up.”

Meanwhile, CJ Gardner-Johnson had a phenomenal time on Sunday as his team won the Super Bowl championship for the second time. The NFL safety player has been playing for the Eagles since 2024. He signed a three-year contract with the team worth around $27 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.