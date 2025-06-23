“Aint you evading the law”: NFL fans react as Antonio Brown announces new song collab with $5,000,000 rapper

The controversy around the life of Antonio Brown reached new heights over the past two weeks. The former wide receiver, who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is reportedly wanted for attempted murder in an incident around a boxing event in Miami in May.

The Post reported that the warrant holds a charge of attempted murder with a firearm and instructs the former receiver to remain under house arrest until trial. However, Brown is still at large and has not reported to police yet.

Surprisingly, the receiver took to X to announce his feature in a new song with $5 million rapper Trippie Redd (Celebrity Net Worth). There was a sense of shock after the song was released, with many fans and followers noting his alleged situation and how he was still able to participate in a song:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Aint you evading the law somewhere?" wrote one fan.

"Next release: Jailhouse Rock," joked another fan.

"We need a troll rap," wrote a third fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Brown's rapping career started to gain traction after a series of incidents that ended his NFL career. His last time playing was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, when he left the field midway through the game and was subsequently released.

Antonio Brown denies instigating conflict, says he acted in "self-defense" during incident

The night after the incident, the wide receiver acknowledged that something had happened but gave his version that police allowed him to go home.

"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown wrote on X. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.

"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."

Expand Tweet

He continues to tweet freely, and his current location has not been revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title