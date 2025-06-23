“Aint you evading the law”: NFL fans react as Antonio Brown announces new song collab with $5,000,000 rapper

The controversy around the life of Antonio Brown reached new heights over the past two weeks. The former wide receiver, who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is reportedly wanted for attempted murder in an incident around a boxing event in Miami in May.
The Post reported that the warrant holds a charge of attempted murder with a firearm and instructs the former receiver to remain under house arrest until trial. However, Brown is still at large and has not reported to police yet.
Surprisingly, the receiver took to X to announce his feature in a new song with $5 million rapper Trippie Redd (Celebrity Net Worth). There was a sense of shock after the song was released, with many fans and followers noting his alleged situation and how he was still able to participate in a song:
"Aint you evading the law somewhere?" wrote one fan.
"Next release: Jailhouse Rock," joked another fan.
"We need a troll rap," wrote a third fan.
Brown's rapping career started to gain traction after a series of incidents that ended his NFL career. His last time playing was for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, when he left the field midway through the game and was subsequently released.
Antonio Brown denies instigating conflict, says he acted in "self-defense" during incident
The night after the incident, the wide receiver acknowledged that something had happened but gave his version that police allowed him to go home.
"I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me," Brown wrote on X. "Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me.
"I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me."
He continues to tweet freely, and his current location has not been revealed.
