  AJ Brown apologizes and takes full accountability after expressing frustrations over Eagles usage

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 02, 2025 00:28 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
AJ Brown apologizes and takes full accountability after expressing frustrations over Eagles usage - Source: Getty

AJ Brown has been shockingly invisible throughout the Philadelphia Eagles' first four games of the season, contributing just 14 receptions for 151 yards and a single touchdown. That led him to quote Mark 6:11 in this now-deleted cryptic tweet after the Week 4 win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

But since then, he has reversed course and atoned. On Wednesday, he apologized for "letting my frustrations boil over" and shading the organization instead of having open communication:

"That's on me. I take full accountability. My message on Twitter wasn't directed at anyone in the building. Not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I have an open communication with all my coaches and with my quarterback as well. Me and my coaches, [Kevin Patullo], Nick (Sirianni), we discuss weekly about trying to get this on the same page."
Nevertheless, former teammate Jason Kelce still believes Brown is right to be frustrated about his "unfathomable" lack of involvement - as the former center put it on this week's episode of New Heights:

"I don't think that's a like a d*ck move, a selfish move. AJ knows the level of player he is and what he can do to offenses, and we know everybody should be upset... It involves everybody. Jalen Hurts can, I'm sure, get the ball to him more in other situations. And the coaches can do a better job of trying really hard to make this player happy and make him be a weapon."
AJ Brown insists he will remain an Eagle beyond 2025 season

Also on Wednesday, trade rumors involving AJ Brown gained traction when ESPN's Jeremy Fowler claimed in a Week 5 preview to have learned from executives that he could be traded away in 2026 despite being under contract until 2029.

However, Brown is adamant that he will continue wearing midnight green past 2025:

“This is home. This is my home. ...I love it here.”
He was also asked about his chemistry with Jalen Hurts:

“We’re always working to get on the same page. There’s not that much communication because during a game, I’m not the person on the sidelines saying, ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball.’ So, I don’t understand where people are saying he’s forcing me the ball because I’m complaining.”

The Eagles next host the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.

Edited by Andre Castillo
