AJ Brown makes feelings known on NFC East competition days after Cowboys trade George Pickens

AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles are enjoying their best life as Super Bowl champions, but with OTAs starting, it's time to get ready for 2025.
The NFC East was already a problem in the past season, with the Washington Commanders reaching the conference championship. Now, the Dallas Cowboys are also poised to make a run, fueled by Dak Prescott's return and the arrival of George Pickens after a trade.
In a recent Q&A that was filmed and posted online, Brown was asked about the Pickens' trade. The wide receiver admitted that the Cowboys could become a problem this year with their passing offense:
"I like that, I ain't gonna lie. We're going to have to worry about them for sure. We're going to have to worry about them. I like the trade. I do like the trade. I like the competition. I like George Pickens, I like CeeDee Lamb. And that collab. It's going to be exciting to watch. Because all that does is bring the best out of us.
The NFC East has not seen a team win the division in back-to-back years since the Eagles in 2004. They'll hope that, to return to the Super Bowl, Philadelphia will host at least one playoff game after a new division championship.
AJ Brown's Eagles sign head coach Nick Sirianni to a contract extension
Philadelphia made two key moves on Monday, shaping the franchise's long-term future.
They rehired Joe Douglas to their front office. Douglas was a key member of Howie Roseman's group before leaving to become the general manager of the New York Jets in 2019. He left the Jets midway through the 2024 season.
But they also signed head coach Nick Sirianni to a long-term extension, locking him with quarterback Jalen Hurts for multiple years. Sirianni was entering the final year of his five-year deal signed in 2021, and following a Super Bowl championship, one where Brown scored a touchdown, the extension was a matter of time.
In a statement, owner Jeffrey Lurie mentioned that Sirianni "has embodied everything that the Eagles are looking for in a head coach" and that "he's excited for what the future holds for Philadelphia".
