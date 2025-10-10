AJ Brown makes opens up about Eagles OC Kevin Patullo being under fire after Eagles' 34-17 loss to Giants

AJ Brown's Philadelphia Eagles have suffered two consecutive losses following a 4-0 start to the 2025 NFL season. The wide receiver's six receptions for 80 yards went in vain as the Eagles fell 34-17 to the New York Giants on Thursday. The Eagles' offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, has faced some backlash after the team's back-to-back losses.The three-time Pro Bowler WR addressed the media and shared his take on Patullo's situation in the postgame interview.&quot;Well, he's non-stop,&quot; Brown said. &quot;Honestly, I think he's doing an amazing job trying to get us the ball and talk about things that we may see, ideas that he has. And you know, it's non-stop communication. And I think he's doing a good job and keeping this thing going.&quot;The Eagles have scored only 17 points in the last two games and lost both. Their rushing game felt nothing compared to the Giants'. They gained only 73 rushing yards in comparison to New York's 172. There was no stopping rookies Dart and Cam Skattebo, who had their way with the reigning Super Bowl champions.It was a very happening first quarter on Thursday. Jake Elliott's field goal opened the scoring for the Eagles, but they allowed two touchdowns. Jalen Hurts threw a TD to reduce the deficit. He helped his team take the lead for the only time in the game in the second quarter, rushing in for a TD. It didn't take long for Skattebo to put the Giants back in the lead. The second half saw New York reach the end zone twice, securing a 34-17 lead.What's next for AJ Brown and the Eagles?The Eagles seem to still be figuring out their offense. Their biggest victory margin this season was seven points against the Los Angeles Rams. AJ Brown's 25 receptions for 274 yards and one touchdown are far from the very high benchmark he has set for himself.Brown wasn't the Eagles' best receiver on the pitch at MetLife Stadium on Thursday. Dallas Goedert outperformed him, racking up nine receptions for 110 yards and one touchdown in a 34-17 loss.The Minnesota Vikings are the next task for AJ Brown and the Eagles. The Super Bowl champions will be on the road for their Week 7 clash at U.S. Bank Stadium. The kick-off is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 19.