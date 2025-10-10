WATCH: Cam Skattebo goes viral stripping his shirt off with Ryan Fitzpatrick after Giants trash Eagles on TNF

Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants started their weekend on one of the biggest highs yet. Heading into Thursday Night Football on the back of a loss to the New Orleans Saints and low expectations, Big Blue gave fans yet another taste of one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history, beating the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 in primetime.Skattebo had a particularly strong night, as he outpaced Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley on the ground. The hype flowed into the postgame moments, which &quot;TNF Nightcap&quot; captured during an interview with Skattebo and quarterback Jaxson Dart. Hyped up, Skattebo and former quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ripped their shirts off and chest-bumped each other.The NFL posted the moment on X after the game:&quot;We've lost contain 😭 @nflonprime&quot;The Giants took the fight to the Eagles in the first half, setting the pace by leading after both quarters. New York kept Philly honest, as rookie Dart set the standard for defending Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts.The car came apart for the Eagles in the second half. The Giants' defense figured out Philly's offense and stonewalled Nick Sirianni's attack to the point where Big Blue ultimately scored twice as many points as the visitors.Looking closer at Cam Skattebo's best game yetThere was plenty of reason for Cam Skattebo to rip his shirt off in celebration after the game. After not featuring too much at the start of the season, his game has taken off to where he matched Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor's numbers on Thursday night.He laid the foundation in the first half with solid carries and closed out the half with a 4-yard touchdown run to give the Giants the lead heading into the locker room.Skattebo then built on his first half by adding the finishing touches to their two scoring drives in the second. He first ran in a 1-yard score in the third quarter and then sent the final nail into Philly's coffin in the fourth with another 1-yarder to the house.He finished the night with 98 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 12 receiving yards.