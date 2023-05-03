Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is considering a career move. After signing a four-year, $100 million deal last offseason, Brown is now looking at potentially changing careers.

Of course, we are joking as Brown is one of the best receivers in football. While his $100 million deal is great for a receiver, Leo Messi's reported offer from the Saudi Pro League is mouth-watering.

Brown said:

"Where that soccer ball at ? I know I can play goalie!! sign me up."

AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_



"Where that soccer ball at ? I know I can play goalie!! sign me up."

That certainly is a lot of money and looking at the soccer landscape, it feels like every deal is getting richer and richer, similar to the NFL. But $400 million for one season is a serious cheque to be cut, and with Cristiano Ronaldo already in the Saudi League, having Messi join him would put the league on the map.

It has even made AJ Brown think twice about his own playing career.

AJ Brown had fantastic first season with Eagles

Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles

After spending the first three years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, Brown was traded to the Eagles during the NFL Draft last year.

What followed was a superb year for Brown as he hit career highs in receptions (88), yards (1,496), and yards per game (88.0).

He emerged as a favorite target for Jalen Hurts and it is clear that the Eagles' contract for Brown was money well spent...it's just not as big as Leo Messi's.

With the Eagles roster built to win now, AJ Brown will again be the focal point of the offense. Such was his year last season, there is no doubt opposing defenses will be doing everything they can to take him away from Hurts as an option.

But who knows, after this year, Brown may try his hand at soccer and earn some serious money in the process.

