  AJ Brown trade rumor: Rob Gronkowski ties Eagles star to Patriots after WR's open admiration for New England

AJ Brown trade rumor: Rob Gronkowski ties Eagles star to Patriots after WR's open admiration for New England

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 15, 2025 19:42 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
AJ Brown trade rumor: Rob Gronkowski ties Eagles star to Patriots after WR's open admiration for New England (Credit: IMAGN)

Rob Gronkowski shared his desire to see AJ Brown playing for the New England Patriots at some point. The Patriots are off to a terrific start in the 2025 NFL season, boasting a 4-2 record after six games, leading the AFC East division and playing a fun brand of football under Mike Vrabel.

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye received a big weapon in the offseason, as the Patriots signed Stefon Diggs to a three-year deal. Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte have thrived this season, but the team could add another asset to the room.

Talking with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show, Gronkowski mentioned AJ Brown as a player he would like to see playing in New England, and even recalled that Brown was over the moon after getting Julian Edelman and Tom Brady's jersey in the offseason.

"AJ Brown, obviously, but that's been news for a long time now, going to the Patriots, since he's such a big Patriots fan as well, and you saw that when he got Julian's jersey and Tom's jersey in the offseason," Gronkowski said. "So a wide receiver, big-time player, I'm not talking just trade for, you know, a slightly average guy. They got to make a splash if they do make the trade, and they can't overpay either. It just has to be fair."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

AJ Brown had a solid game against the New York Giants on Thursday, catching six passes for 80 yards. The Eagles couldn't move past Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo and Co. and lost the second consecutive game after starting the season with four straight wins.

He has shared cryptic messages on social media to let fans know he doesn't feel comfortable with his usage and the Patriots appear to be a potential landing spot, should the Eagles part with Brown.

AJ Brown supports Kevin Patullo after loss to Giants

After the Eagles were limited to 17 points against the Giants, AJ Brown defended offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo against criticism.

"Well, he's nonstop," Brown said. "Honestly, I think he's doing an amazing job trying to get us the ball and talk about things that we may see, ideas that he has. And you know, it's nonstop communication. And I think he's doing a good job and keeping this thing going."

Philadelphia will clash against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, eager to return to winning ways after a couple of rough games.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
