Alabama Pro Day: Najee Harris drove nine hours to make the Alabama pro day today

Alabama running back Najee Harris was set to fly from Dallas, Texas to Birmingham, Alabama on Monday before his flight was canceled due to weather issues. The Alabama Crimson Tide were hosting their pro day on Tuesday and Najee Harris wanted to attend to watch his teammates perform.

With his flight being canceled, Najee Harris made the decision to drive nine hours to make sure that he was there to support his teammates. Harris didn't participate in the Crimson Tide's pro day but teammates Christian Barmore, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood, Thomas Fletcher, Miller Forristal, Mac Jones, Josh McMillon, Patrick Surtain, and Carl Tucker all performed.

The fact that Najee Harris drove nine hours to show support to his teammates speaks volumes to the player he is off the field. This act of kindness will only improve Najee Harris' draft stock. He's already the top running back prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

Take a look at how Najee Harris became the top-ranked running back prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

Alabama Pro Day: Najee Harris' Alabama career lands him the top-ranked running back prospect

Alabama RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris has had a different football career at the University of Alabama. It's rare for a skilled position player to stay at Alabama for all four years of their college career. Najee Harris is one of the few players that did just that and did it successfully.

Harris came on strong during his sophomore season at Alabama and, after his sophomore season, nothing could stop him from becoming the best running back in the country. During his junior and senior seasons at Alabama, Najee Harris rushed for over 1,200 yards and registered a combined total of 20 or more touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

When looking at the stats that Harris has put up over the last two seasons, it's easy to see why he is the top-ranked running back prospect in the 2021 NFL draft.

Najee Harris' Career All-Purpose Stats at Alabama

-- Plays from Scrimmage: 718

-- Yards from Scrimmage: 4,624 yards

-- Touchdowns from Scrimmage: 57

Najee Harris proved to be a true all-purpose running back during his senior year at Alabama. There were times when he looked almost unstoppable with the football in his hands. It's only fitting that the future first-round pick is a phenomenal teammate on top of being a terrific athlete.