Alan Williams’ house raided by FBI; Bears DC resigns after undisclosed incident: Report

Chicago Bears defensive coach Alan Williams has mysteriously remained away from the team for the past week. He missed the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons as Chicago fell to a 27-17 defeat in Week 2.

However, on Wednesday, reports claimed that Williams' house had been raided. Earlier it was revealed that the news was reported by former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman, who is currently working with the FBI.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, as per Ian Rapoport, Tillman isn't involved in this whole situation.

Expand Tweet

There have been no reports as to why Williams' house was raided on Sunday night. However, the matter appears to be a very serious incident.

While Williams was absent from his duties with the Bears, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t even confirm that his defensive coordinator was still employed by the team.

Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigns

As per the latest update from Adam Schefter, Williams has officially resigned from his position. This came after the authorities raided his house.

Expand Tweet

After his resignation, Willaims released this statement:

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history. The McCasky family is first-class and second to none."

"I would also like to thank Coach Matt Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles for giving me the opportunity to come to Chicago. I would also like to thank President Kevin Warren, the coaches and player of which I value the relationships and camaraderie."

"I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story, more details about him will be added once they are disclosed in public.

Alan Williams' coaching history

Chicago Bears DC Alan Williams

Alan Williams served as the assistant head coach for Norview High School from 1992 to 1995. He then took up the role as a running backs coach at William & Mary for two years before serving as the team's defensive backs coach from 1998 to 2000.

Williams got his first gig in the NFL as a defensive assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He then served as the defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts from 2002 to 2011 and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2007.

After leaving Indianapolis, Williams signed up as the defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings for two seasons. He took the role as the defensive backs coach for the Detroit Lions from 2014 to 2017.

Williams returned as the Colts' defensive backs coach in 2018 and stayed with the team for four seasons. He then signed as the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2022.

Charles Tillman's history with the Bears

The Chicago Bears picked Charles Tillman in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. The cornerback went on to play 12 seasons with the team.

Tillman helped the Bears reach the Super Bowl in 2007, but they lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the big game. He earned two Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Chicago outfit.

After retiring from the NFL, Tillman joined the FBI in 2018.