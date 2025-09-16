Albert Breer hints surprise name to replace Mike McDaniel as Dolphins HC faces hot seat pressure after 0-2 start

NFL insider Albert Breer has dropped a hint on a potential replacement for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel after starting the season 0-2. Breer appeared on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week, reviewing the state of things in NFL teams after Week 2.

Ad

According to Breer, McDaniel’s defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, is a favored candidate to replace the head coach if he’s shown the door. He said (12:48):

“Another thing that’s lingering here is the fact that his defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, is beloved inside that building and is seen by a lot of people as a future head coach. So, if there comes a point where this really goes the wrong way, could Steven Ross say, ‘I want to take a look at Anthony Weaver as my head coach.’”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, Breer added that the decision to fire McDaniel is not expected to come so soon. He said:

“I think you could eventually get there. I don’t think it’ll be after Thursday night. But I think they could eventually get there.”

Mike McDaniel’s Miami Dolphins started the season with a blowout 33-8 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Dolphins players converged on Tuesday following the game in a meeting just for players.

Ad

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks explained the purpose of the meeting to the press subsequently. He said:

“Losing the way we did can be discouraging. Outside noise - people talking, family talking, everybody talking. Just kind of making sure that everybody’s together. When you lose like that, it’s easy for people to get discouraged, start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others. So making sure that we all locked back in, making sure that the belief is still there.”

Ad

Mike McDaniel's tenure as the Dolphins' coach in a nutshell

Mike McDaniel is in his fourth year as the Dolphins' head coach. He took over the reins at Miami in 2022, leading the Dolphins to two successive winning seasons. He led the team to a 9-8 finish in his first season, losing the AFC Wild Card game to the Buffalo Bills.

After an 11-6 campaign in 2023, cracks began to show in McDaniel’s Miami in 2024, with the team finishing the season 8-9. With a 0-2 start to the 2025 season, doubts are rife on his continued stay at the helm of the team.

The Dolphins will face the Bills on Thursday in a potential make-or-break matchup for McDaniel’s tenure in the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension