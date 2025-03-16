Albert Breer provides update on Giants' potential plan with Aaron Rodgers ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers was officially released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new league year. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has been linked to the New York Giants, however, nothing has materialized.

Albert Breer recently shared an update on the franchise's potential plan with the four-time NFL MVP.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," the Sports Illustrated's NFL insider claimed:

"I don't think Aaron would necessarily be against the idea of having a young quarterback on the roster. I mean, I would say this like, as ugly as things got at the end in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love have a very strong relationship.

"Like, I've talked to Jordan Love multiple times about this, about, you know, how much he loves Aaron Rodgers, and how much he feels like he owes Aaron Rodgers."

He continued:

"So, I don't think it would have anything to do with, like, having to look over your shoulder, right? You know, because I think Aaron's only going there for a year or two anyway. I think it would probably be more what I was talking about in the first place, which is, does Aaron want the team to use that asset and somebody who's going to help him right now?

"Like, I think that'd be more the question. And, you know, we'll see. But I do think, like, if they, if they signed Aaron, then they probably take a quarterback, my guess would be somewhere in the top 100 picks."

Check out Albert Breer's comments on Aaron Rodgers below (starting at the 1:30 mark):

While the Giants have been linked to drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it is unclear if they will have that opportunity. The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, who hold the top two picks, respectively, have also been linked to quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

Giants legend changes tune on Aaron Rodgers signing

Tiki Barber had a very strong 10-year career with the New York Giants after the organization selected him in the second round of the 1997 NFL draft. He recently weighed in on the speculation that the franchise could sign Aaron Rodgers, saying:

"I remember when you first brought (Rodgers to the Giants) up, it was absurd. And the more you talked about it, the more it made sense. Because currently, we know the situation with the Giants. They do not have a quarterback ... so if you were going to draft or find a free agent, you might as well go after Aaron Rodgers." (h/t Sports Illustrated)

Rodgers has been linked to the Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings in free agency. The 41-year-old returned from a torn Achilles in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 63.0% of his pass attempts. He ranked eighth in the NFL in passing yards and tied for seventh in passing touchdowns.

