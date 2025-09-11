Albert Breer ties Jaxson Dart starting for Giants to 2 major issues

New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart looked on from the sidelines as veteran Russell Wilson got mauled by the Washington Commanders in Week 1. As the veteran, many expected Wilson to enter the season as the starter, but a lot of people advocated for the rookie to take the wheel from opening week.

With Wilson at the helm, the Giants hardly held on against the Commanders in Landover, losing 21-6. Calls for Dart to start grew louder, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer commented on the situation in his mailbag from Wednesday.

He highlighted Wilson as one factor in Dart's chances of starting.

"[Dart will start] I think when the Giants’ offensive line is back at full strength, and if Russell Wilson continues to struggle," he wrote.

He emphasized that the rookie starting is very much based on whether Wilson's play "warrants" a change at quarterback.

His second point related to left tackle Andrew Thomas, who's dealing with an injury. Thomas is a cornerstone of the Giants' offensive line.

"They were without Andrew Thomas on Sunday, and that’s no small deal," he wrote. "The hope is that when Thomas returns, things will fall into place for the other four guys, and that, I think, opens up the possibility of starting Dart."

Breer also noted the significance of New York's staff's sentiment toward Dart.

How does the Giants' coaching staff feel about Jaxson Dart starting?

In Albert Breer's mailbag, he mentioned how the Giants view Jaxson Dart as a potential starter this early in the season.

"What you can say for Dart is that the coaches would be totally comfortable putting him in a game right now, which is a big thing for a rookie quarterback," he wrote. "The staff told us as much with the move to make Dart the primary backup, when an experienced starter such as Jameis Winston was already in the quarterback room.

"But I see this as a two-way street, in that the Giants have to be ready to support Dart as a rookie quarterback, just as much as he has to be ready to play."

Only time will tell when Jaxson Dart is appointed as the Giants' new starter, and their Week 2 road game against the Dallas Cowboys could provide a lot of insight.

