Alex Highsmith's wife Alyssa visits iconic Guinness Storehouse in Dublin before supporting LB during Steelers vs Vikings

Alex Highsmith’s wife, Alyssa, visited the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday before her husband’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Pittsburgh Steelers played the Vikings in the first-ever regular-season NFL game held in Ireland, hosted at Dublin’s Croke Park.

Meanwhile, the brewery is a popular tourist spot where visitors learn about the history and brewing of the world-famous stout. Alyssa ordered a beer with foam made to look like the number 56, which is Highsmith’s jersey number.

"Always repping #56!!! 🫶🏼💛🖤," she captioned.

@alyssamarie555's Instagram story

Alyssa met Alex during their college years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where both were student athletes, with Alyssa being a track and field player. The two got engaged in May 2021, married in June 2022 and welcomed their son, Hayes, in 2024.

How did Alex Highsmith’s team do in its game against the Vikings?

Alex Highsmith, a linebacker, did not play in the Week 4 game after being ruled out due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks. Nonetheless, the Pittsburgh Steelers won a close game against the Minnesota Vikings, 24-21.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is new to the Steelers, threw for 200 yards and connected on an 80-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf. Kenneth Gainwell was also a cornerstone player, rushing for 99 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

The Steelers improved their record to 3-1 going into their bye week, which will give Highsmith additional time to recover. Nick Herbig played instead, recording five total tackles, with three solo and 1.5 sacks.

NFL: Dublin Game-Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, the Vikings fought hard, with quarterback Carson Wentz throwing for 350 yards and two touchdowns, but also two interceptions. The Steelers’ defense played tough, intercepting Wentz twice and sacking him six times.

Late in the game, the Vikings made a strong comeback attempt with two touchdown passes, but Wentz threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-17, and the opposition ran out the clock to garner the win.

