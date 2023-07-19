Alex Highsmith Steelers contract: How much will OLB earn in 2023?

After a career season in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed OLB Alex Highsmith to a contract extension which makes him a top-10 highest-paid edge rusher.
The Steelers inked Highsmith to a four-year $68 million contract extension which includes $27.7 million guaranteed money. He will make $38 million in the first two years of his deal.
Highsmith was the team's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has never missed a game in his three seasons with the Steelers.
Alex Highsmith has shown progress in the three years he's been in the NFL
Alex Highsmith earned the contract extension that he received this morning as the three-year Pittsburgh Steeler OLB has shown progression in each of the three years he's been in the NFL.
As a rookie, he recorded 48 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection. In his second season, he set a career-high in tackles (74) with 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble.
He's coming off the best season of his career, recording 14.5 sacks in 2022 with 63 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles.
