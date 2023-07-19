Alex Highsmith Steelers contract: How much will OLB earn in 2023?

After a career season in 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed OLB Alex Highsmith to a contract extension which makes him a top-10 highest-paid edge rusher.

The Steelers inked Highsmith to a four-year $68 million contract extension which includes $27.7 million guaranteed money. He will make $38 million in the first two years of his deal.

Highsmith was the team's third-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has never missed a game in his three seasons with the Steelers.

Alex Highsmith has shown progress in the three years he's been in the NFL

Alex Highsmith during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Highsmith earned the contract extension that he received this morning as the three-year Pittsburgh Steeler OLB has shown progression in each of the three years he's been in the NFL.

As a rookie, he recorded 48 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one pass deflection. In his second season, he set a career-high in tackles (74) with 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, and one forced fumble.

He's coming off the best season of his career, recording 14.5 sacks in 2022 with 63 tackles and a league-leading five forced fumbles.

