Ezekiel Elliot’s viral final snap as a center has fans crowning ex-Cowboys RB’s demolition funniest NFL moment of the year

Last season, the NFL produced many funny moments including Ezekiel Elliott getting pummeled during the NFC divisional round game.

During Dallas' final offensive play, while trying to pull off a trick play to score on the San Francisco 49ers, Elliott lined up as the center.

He snapped the ball off to quarterback Dak Prescott who was in a shotgun formation, while being the only 'offensive lineman' on the line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As Elliott snapped the ball, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaiir ran right through him, forced him to the ground, and caused Prescott to throw the ball early.

Following the 2022-2023 season, the Cowboys released Elliott to clear cap space for the 2023 season.

The embarrassing play of Elliott getting put on his butt by Al-Shaiir will likely be his last memory as a Cowboy.

Many fans thought Elliott's snap under center was one of the funniest.

Fans bashed Dallas for the play that they drew up while others recalled it being the funniest play they had seen.

Here's how fans reacted:

Ezekiel Elliott shouldn't be remembered by the last play of his career with the Dallas Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliot during Buffalo Bills v Dallas Cowboys

While fans may remember Ezekiel Elliott as a Dallas Cowboy for his last play with the team, they shouldn't.

Elliott was the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and lived up to his expectations. He led the league in rushing yards his rookie season with 1,631 yards while scoring a career-high 15 touchdowns on the ground.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Ezekiel Elliott has the second most rushes per game by a rookie over the last 15 years.

He would go on to have three more seasons where he recorded over 1,000 plus rushing yards, while being named to three Pro Bowls and two All-Pros.

He has rushed for a total of 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career. He had also recorded 2,336 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ezekiel Elliott is currently a free agent but isn't ready to hang the cleats up. It is expected he will join an NFL team at some point before the start of the 2023 season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault