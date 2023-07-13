Netflix has recently launched their new football series, 'Quarterback' featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. They are also set to release a docuseries on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Netflix outbid Amazon and ESPN for a 10-episode series on the Cowboys' owner, which has no timetable for a release date. The series will feature Jones' Cowboys' of the 1990s, where they won three Super Bowls.

While it will be a big hit for the company to stream, journalist and former Cowboys reporter Skip Bayless thinks the company is wasting its money on making a $50 million series about the famous Cowboys' owner.

Via his talk show, 'The Skip Bayless Show', Bayless questions what Netflix is going to put out there that he didn't report in the three books that he wrote on the Cowboys and Jones.

"I didn't pay a single penny. For all the access I had to Jerry Jones. He was great to me. I spent, I'm not exaggerating, through those three books, hundreds of hours with Jerry Jones, just hanging out with them or interviewing him hundreds of hours. I feel like I have a pretty good feel for Jerry Jones. So I'm fascinated to find out what Netflix will find out that there is above and beyond what I had in my three books. Surely it's much more for $50 million."

Catch Bayless' comments from 58:00 onwards:

The three books that Bayless wrote on Jones and the Cowboys include : God's Coach: The Hymns, Hype and Hypocrisy of Tom Landry's Cowboys, The Boys: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys' Season on the Edge, Hell-Bent, and The Crazy Truth About the "Win or Else" Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are on the quest for their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history

Jerry Jones signing autographs during Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will be entering his 34th season as the Cowboys' owner. He took over the duties of owner, president, and general manager of the team in 1989 and saw a lot of success early on.

Under him, the Cowboys finished as champions in 1993 and 1994 and won a third Super Bowl in 1996. They haven't reached the Super Bowl since 1996 when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17.

Dallas has made the playoffs five times out of the last 10 seasons including last year, but hasn't been able to get over the hump of winning a few Super Bowls.

While Jones will get to relive his glory days in the 90s during his docuseries, he will face reality this season by trying to bring a Super Bowl victory to the franchise for the first time in over 25 years.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Skip Bayless, The Skip Bayless Show, and H/T Sportskeeda.

