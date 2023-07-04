Netflix already gained inroads into the NFL via the docuseries Quarterback, which focuses on the likes of Patrick Mahomes. Now it aims bigger for its next project.

On Monday, Matthew Belloni, correspondent for Puck News, reported that the streaming giant had received a $50-million deal to air a docuseries on Dallas Cowboys owner-general manager Jerry Jones. He said:

"The Jones project includes never-seen footage and interviews with Cowboys stars like Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith. And it has already drawn comparisons to The Last Dance—and that show’s heavy dose of 1990s nostalgia—since it focuses on the Cowboys’ rise as 'America’s Team,' with their three Super Bowls in the early ’90s under Jones’ hands-on, star-powered ownership."

But Redditors are unhappy with the announcement:

"Who the f*ck wants to watch this. Way over paying for a documentary nobody cares about."

What has been said about Netflix's Quarterback series?

While the Jerry Jones docuseries is still in development, Quarterback is already primed for a July 12 release date as it looks to continue the trend begun by the Formula-1 themed Drive to Survive. Ross Ketover, a senior executive for NFL Films, described the series:

"We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and could not be more excited for our first project together. NFL Films and Netflix share a passion for dynamic storytelling, and the opportunity to continue our strong relationship with Peyton and Omaha Productions is one we are incredibly enthusiastic about."

So far, the hype surrounding Quarterback has been immense, although fans have one major gripe: one of the titular players featured is Marcus Mariota, who initially started for the Falcons but was eventually benched for Desmond Ridder. The online NFL community was outraged, especially when comparing him to Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, whose teams won their division.

Could Netflix eventually air NFL games live?

In 2021, Amazon announced that it had won the exclusive right to stream Thursday Night Football games beginning in 2023 (bumped up to 2022 after Fox terminated its content deal a year early). This, and the upcoming premieres of Quarterback and the Jerry Jones docuseries, have led to speculation that Netflix could soon start airing NFL games live.

But according to many media outlets like Awful Announcing, NBC and CNN, it is still far from happening, as the Love is Blind disaster proves. For context, Netflix was supposed to live-stream a reunion of the dating series' Season 4 cast beginning at 8 pm ET on Sunday.

Unfortunately, it was initially delayed by 15 minutes, then scrapped because of technical difficulties. The special was instead taped, then released at 3 pm ET the following day.

