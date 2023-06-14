When does 'Quarterback' come out on Netflix? All about Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins' latest documentary

Netflix sports documentary 'Quarterback' premieres on July 12. The show will feature at least three top quarterbacks in the NFL, such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons. Appearances from their families, friends, coaches, and teammates are also expected.

According to Netflix, this docuseries will take a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL QBs. This year, the series features exclusive access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families.

Furthermore, it will feature behind-the-scenes access to some of the most significant moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for the total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the most remarkable comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL @NFL @netflix The Quarterback trailer drops tomorrow and you don’t want to miss it. The Quarterback trailer drops tomorrow and you don’t want to miss it. 👀 @netflix https://t.co/EQ6S5z4987

Who is involved in Quarterback?

The series will center around NFL QBs Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota – who were all mic'ed up for the entirety of the NFL season.

Considering Mahomes’ season ended in a legacy-defining second Super Bowl victory, his part of the docuseries will be particularly captivating.

How many episodes is Quarterback

The episode count is unknown at this point. However, Netflix sports shows aren't given a typical number of episodes. It varies from show to show. Once the number of episodes is revealed, this article will be updated.

Which other sporting docuseries are available right now?

''Quarterback'' adds to a laundry list of other sporting documentaries that have been released or are in the works. In addition to a new season of Drive to Survive, Netflix has also launched Break Point and Full Swing, documentaries on tennis and golf, respectively, this year. More on the Tour De France and 2022 FIFA World Cup is still to come, according to reports.

Poll : 0 votes