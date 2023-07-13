After the Western Conference finals, LeBron James shocked the NBA world with comments on retirement. With two decades in the league behind him, the LA Lakers star debated on calling it a career.

During the 2023 ESPYS, LeBron James once again talked about his time in basketball. However, he informed that the world that he will in fact be returning for his 21st season this year.

Many people in and around the league have touched on these comments, including FS1's Skip Bayless. He took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

From the beginning, Bayless never thought LeBron was actually retiring. Instead, he said those things to take the focus off the LA Lakers being swept by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

"Remember when LeBron brilliantly took the focus off his FOUR 4th quarter failures vs Denver by dropping the "I just might retire" bombshell? Remember his last 2 shots that didn't even touch the rim? Remember 1-10 from 3 in those 4th qs? Now, HE'S NOT RETIRING! As if he ever was."

During his ESPY's speech, LeBron stated that he intends to play until he can't give his all on the floor anymore.

"The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

LeBron James' retirement comments never held much weight

While LeBron James might have actually been considering reitrement, the thought of him doing it didn't seem likely. Even at this point in his career, he is still a high-impact player in the NBA.

Along with being an impactful player, the LA Lakers improved the roster around him. With an upgraded supporting cast alongside him and Anthony Davis, the 19-time All-Star has a chance to add another title to his legacy. This is still the case after an impressive offseason from the Lakers' front office.

The final reason why LeBron's retirement seemed doubtful is because of his own personal goals. Over the past few years, he has stated that he wants to share the floor with both of his sons.

Since this dream is close to becoming a reality, the thought of LeBron stepping away didn't seem real. Bronny James is getting ready to spend the next year playing at USC and then should be entering his name in the 2024 NBA Draft.

No matter the case, it's now set that LeBron will be adding another season to his already legendary career.

