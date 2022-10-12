"This is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback” – Alex Smith rips Ron Rivera for openly criticizing Carson Wentz 

Ron Rivera's Washington Commanders are in last place in the NFC East and it's not close. The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-0 and both the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants sit at 4-1. The Commanders are 1-4.

When asked why other teams had been able to essentially lap Washington, Rivera gave a concise answer: "Quarterback."

After trading for Carson Wentz and drafting Sam Howell this offseason, clearly the production level is not on par with what Rivera had expected and he believes it's a big reason they're in last place.

Alex Smith, who briefly played under Rivera in Washington before retiring, ripped him to shreds for that quote, according to ProFootballTalk:

“I had a really hard time watching that. When I heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I’m not here to defend Carson Wentz. He’s had a tumultuous career and ups and downs. But this is a defensive head coach that’s absolutely driving the bus over his quarterback.”

The Washington defense has been porous and to Wentz's credit, he's among the league leaders in passing yards.

Smith continued incredulously:

“The blame has got to be spread around. This is a team sport. It is the ultimate team sport. How can a head coach stand up there in front of the media and utter one word, and it’s ‘quarterback’?”

There appear to be a myriad of issues with the Commanders, and the coach himself is not safe from criticism.

Is Ron Rivera safe from being fired?

The former Carolina Panthers head coach who took the team to Super Bowl 50 has been with the Commanders for just over two seasons now. He took them to the playoffs one season, but has an overall record of 15-23.

There is chatter that he will eventually be fired. The Commanders do have talent in certain positional groups, but that hasn't translated to success.

They've had a quarterback carousel, which doesn't help, but much of the blame often goes to the head coach.

After the first coaching domino fell with Matt Rhule being fired from the Panthers, He might be one of the next to go. There is a lot up in the air with the team, including with owner Dan Snyder.

However, it's not a good look to publicly call out the team's quarterback as the reason the team is bad. That certainly won't help his chances.

