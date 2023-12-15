Alix Earle addresses 'conspicuous' Super Bowl drama around Braxton Berrios-Sophia Culpo's breakup

In March this year, Braxton Berrios and Sophia Culpo broke up after a period of dating. The sister of former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo alleged that the freshly-signed Miami Dolphins punt returner had cheated on her - purportedly with Alix Earle.

Earle recently addressed the purported situation on her podcast Hot Mess with friend and artist Kristin Konefal. She said (begins at 42:51):

"So my ex-boyfriend was there at the time and I had posted on TikTok, 'Get ready with me.' And I was like, 'I'm in the mood to start something tonight,' because my ex-boyfriend was there texting me like, 'Come hang out with us, whatever'. And I was like, 'Maybe we should, whatever.'"

The TikTok star added:

"And then it's turned out spiraling six months later because there was also some conspicuous drama around the Super Bowl with me and Braxton, which is just like a complete lie and was really annoying. So everyone took this 'get ready with me,' which makes sense to an outside viewer. I would be like, 'Yeah, that's probably what she's (expletive) talking about.'"

Braxton Berrios speaks up on Dolphins' recent success

The Miami Dolphins are currently the best team in the AFC East, and Braxton Berrios can be considered a major reason for that.

While Berrios has not featured much on offense, he has been their most important special teams player. His returns have helped to set up strong field positions for the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill, which in turn has translated into many points.

Speaking to Kay Adams on FanDuel's "Up & Adams," he said of his team's recent run:

"Obvioulsly, we put a lot of effort and energy into it. So it's not easy by any means, but just the attitude and culture around here, it's just fun. I don't know how else to describe it.

"We've had some success 12 games into the year, and it definitely makes it easier but also homes in the fact that the work got us here, so as long as we keep doing that part, then I think the fun's going to continue as well."

The Dolphins will look to clinch a playoff spot against the New York Jets this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 PM ET.