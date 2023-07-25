Alix Earle bags nomination for ‘breakout creator’ alongside Bud Light controversy’s Dylan Mulvaney

The latest nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards have been revealed and Alix Earle has been named alongside a host of other content creators which includes Dylan Mulvaney.

Earle has done superbly well for herself and now has 2.9 million followers on Instagram as she has exploded onto the online content creator scene.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Being nominated is surely to be such an honor for Earle as she has taken off in popularity over the last 12 months.

With the online world going crazy since COVID struck the globe, we are seeing many content creators do their thing online.

Whether that be for clothing, beauty, and just about everything in between, the role of an online creator has never been bigger...and that has clearly been to Alix Earle's advantage.

Whether she will win or not is unknown, but we imagine that she has just as good a chance as any other of the nominees who have been named.

While Earle was relatively unknown in NFL circles until her rumored relationship with Braxton Berrios, now she has exploded onto the scene and as such, finds herself being up for a prestigious award.

Are Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios dating?

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

After months of speculation, the Miami Dolphins receiver and Earle made things official...kind of at the ESPYS as they debuted on the red carpet.

Many fans had been long suspecting that something was going on with the pair, and those suspicions were validated at the ESPYS.

Now, after months of thinking and hoping, fans now know that the duo are an item. Seeing them several times online after Berrios' breakup with Sophia Culpo, now fans now that the Dolphins receiver is "taken" yet again.

With Alix Earle nominated for a Streamy award, we imagine that Berrios will be by her side on the awards night as she looks to take home the Breakout Creator award.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!