Alix Earle compares ex-boyfriend to supportive Braxton Berrios - "Such a toxic relationship"

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have easily become one of the NFL's most popular couples. While they took some time to confirm their relationship, speculation had fans already linking the two together.

While Braxton was coming out of his relationship with Olivia Culpo's sister Sophia, Earle had been dating San Diego Padres star Tyler Wade. In a recent episode of her podcast Hot Mess, Earle gave some details about her breakup.

As per Earle, the separation from Wade was toxic. The social media influencer, who calls Wade 'baseball boy', also compared her current partner with her ex.

"I'm gonna give you guys the real reason why baseball boy and I did not work out. There's a ton of reasons I don't even know where to begin. But it was such a toxic relationship, which is why I kind of got to the point where I was like, 'Oh, he didn't post me.'"

Explaining more, Alix Earle revealed how Wade was critical of everything she did.

"Everything that I did he sh*t on. He did not support me at all, especially when it came to social media stuff. So the fact that like, NFL man now supports me and like, I don't know, lets me edit a video on my phone without screaming at me is pretty nice to see."

Taking her time to talk through her entire 2023, Earle made sure to address rumors about Berrios, Sophia Culpo, and her career.

Alix Earle addresses Sophia Culpo's cheating accusations with Braxton Berrios

Before Earle and Berrios confirmed their relationship, the Miami Dolphins star was going through a public breakup with Sophia Culpo.

Culpo went on to say that Berrios cheated on her, causing a stir with multiple stories on TikTok and Instagram.

While Earle refused to address the whole situation for months, she went on her podcast to say that there was no overlap, and the two were only friends initially.

Alix Earle was bothered by the homewrecker tag, wondering why Culpo would go out and speak about it multiple times.

"She is just alluding to this lie and I just wanted to scream and put my head through the wall and like punch someone ... calling someone a homewrecker is not a light thing to call them," she added. "I don't think that's something that should ever be taken lightly. And for you to say that is just so disheartening and upsetting."

Sophia is yet to respond to anything Earle said on her podcast.