Braxton Berrios' love life has been the subject of much speculation and discussion for the past year. Following his breakup with Sophia Culpo, there was a lot of chatter regarding his new relationship with Alix Earle. Earle and Berrios were accused of cheating by the Culpo sisters, causing fans and followers to respond accordingly.

While keeping her side of the story silent for a while, Alix Earle chose to get into the details on her weekly Hot Mess podcast. The influencer did a small recap of her entire year, mentioning exes and her current relationship with Berrios.

Of course, she also went into the details of the rumors surrounding Culpo.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And I was upset because it was like. And this feels so weird, girl against girl," Earle said. "It was another podcast and it was Braxton's ex going online again, and basically talking s*it about him and basically alluding that he had cheated on her with me at this point I was so fed up."

Earle spoke about a huge story being developed and how the situation frustrated her.

"She is just alluding to this lie and I just wanted to scream and put my head through the wall and like punch someone ... calling someone a homewrecker is not like a light thing to call them," she added. "I don't think that's something that should ever be taken lightly. And for you to say that is just so disheartening and upsetting."

Culpo and Braxton Berrios have gone through a public breakup, posting TikTok videos and stories explaining the situation.

According to Culpo, Berrios cheated on her during Drake's listening party before the Super Bowl. Earle, however, denied the rumors.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios have recently made their relationship public

Despite dating for weeks, Earle and Berrios chose to keep their relationship private.

Earle even took a trip with Berrios to the Hamptons, only teasing her TikTok followers with a glimpse of the Dolphins star. In another interview this month, Earle mentioned that Braxton Berrios' move to Miami also helped nudge their relationship along.

Expand Tweet

The couple has made multiple public appearances since then, including many of Berrios' NFL games.