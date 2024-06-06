Alix Earle outlines what 'spark' keeps relationship with Braxton Berrios alive: “I’ve learned how to balance"

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' relationship has continued to gain popularity over the past few months. The new couple on the block is famous on social media, with fans eager to see their content together.

Of course, being celebrities also paves the way for a very public relationship. Earle is known for her day-to-day content on TikTok and Instagram, while Berrios usually keeps his Instagram fairy active.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Alix Earle spoke about her new relationship, and what works to keep that spark alive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“With my relationship, I have learned that keeping some of the intimate moments between us and certain date nights and certain special things between us is nice,” Earle said.

Trending

“At first I was sharing a lot of that online and then I just realized that I want those moments to be between us and I think that helps keep the spark alive. I don’t think everything in a relationship needs to be shared online."

Elaborating on the same, Earle spoke about how she wants to stay in the moment, but also learn to turn her phone off and relax when she can.

"I’ve really learned how to balance that. When I am capturing a moment that I still want to be present in, I have figured out a way where I can take the clips of the moment or get it done."

Braxton Berrios was present to support Alix Earle at her SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week debut

As June arrived, Alix Earle revealed her debut cover with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Earle graced the first-ever digital cover, then walked the runway at the Miami Swin Week. Berrios, of course, was present to support Earle.

Braxton Berrios at Miami Swim Week to support girlfriend Alix Earle (From: @braxtonberrios IG)

Busy with the NFL for most part of the year, the Miami Dolphins star is also aware of how fame and public attention shape their relationship. However, Berrios is ready to support Earle in any way he can.

“Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it. I’ve tried to be good about it. And like I said, it’s been a lot of fun," Berrios told New York Post.

Berrios also thanked Earle for supporting him during the season, determined to do the same as needed.