  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Quentin Johnston
  • "All this exercise wont fix his stone hands" - NFL fans troll Quentin Johnston over Chargers WR's viral offseason workout video

"All this exercise wont fix his stone hands" - NFL fans troll Quentin Johnston over Chargers WR's viral offseason workout video

By Gerald Ng
Modified Mar 19, 2025 17:10 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is in the lab. NFL insider Dov Kleiman posted a video of the third-year wide receiver working out on Tuesday and claimed he is one of the hardest workers in the NFL.

Ad
“Dawg: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston has been in the gym non-stop this offseason 👀
“Johnston is one of the hardest workers in the NFL.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, NFL fans did not care much. They made fun of Johnston after the first-round wide receiver had a difficult start to his NFL career.

This user @BMAHSports commented “All this exercise wont fix his stone hands.”
"Strength is not his issue its his damn catching ability," this fan commented.
This fan replied: "The legs work just fine it's the hands that need work."
Ad

This fan also made fun of Johnston's catching skills. He posted a photo of a Jugs machine, a training aid for football receivers to practice their catching. He called it "his biggest enemy."

Ad
This fan agreed. He wrote: "This bum needs a jugs machine in his house."

Quentin Johnston continues to be plagued by drops

Quentin Johnston has struggled since being drafted in the first round by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.

He only had 431 receiving yards in his rookie year, with drops being a problem. He had a 56.7% catch rate when targeted, putting him at the bottom rung of NFL wide receivers.

Ad

There were glimpses of optimism in his second year. He had a 118-yard game against the Cleveland Browns early in the season, only to then struggle in a game against the Baltimore Ravens where he had zero catches on five targets and once against dropped passes.

Quentin Johnston would rebound and have the best game of his career in the last game of the regular season with 13 receptions for 186 yards, but once flamed out the following week.

Ad

In the wild-card game against the Houston Texans, he would cost his team by running too short a route on a fourth down that caused a turnover on downs.

To compound matters, Zay Flowers, the wide receiver taken one spot after Johnston, has turned into a Pro Bowler for Baltimore.

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी