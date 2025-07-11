  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “All this to finish 4th in the division”: NFL fans react as Bears extend GM Ryan Poles till 2029 with new five-year deal

“All this to finish 4th in the division”: NFL fans react as Bears extend GM Ryan Poles till 2029 with new five-year deal

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 11, 2025 22:19 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
“All this to finish 4th in the division”: NFL fans react as Bears extend GM Ryan Poles till 2029 with new five-year deal (Credit: IMAGN)

NFL fans had a lot to say following Ryan Poles' contract extension with the Chicago Bears, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 39-year-old executive is working around the clock to make the team into NFC North division title contenders, while the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers continue to improve.

Ad

After Caleb Williams' underwhelming rookie season, the Bears look to bounce back with a competitive squad under Ben Johnson. The team's management is sold on the project and Poles' new deal is a massive display of support toward the general manager.

NFL insider Schefter reported on Friday that Ryan Poles penned a new deal that will run through 2029.

"ESPN sources: the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have reached agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Chicago for the next five years, through the 2029 season. Poles had two years remaining on his old deal, but now the Bears have him and new head coach Ben Johnson both under contract for a matching five seasons."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Many fans reacted to the news, with a big group showing its skepticism about the Bears' chances to compete.

"All this to finish 4th in the division," one fan wrote.
Ad
Ad

Others opted to give him the benefit of the doubt since he's now starting to work with Ben Johnson.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The Bears organization looks to improve on their 2024 record (5-12) in the coming season. While Ryan Poles still has to prove that he's the right man for the job, Ben Johnson sounded confident he could pull it off a couple of months ago.

Ben Johnson supported Ryan Poles as soon as he joined the Bears

Back in January — upon signing with the Chicago Bears — Ben Johnson discussed the importance of having the head coach and general manager on the same timeline, which was confirmed by the Ryan Poles extension.

Ad
"I talked about alignment last year when I came back to Detroit, and that was really important to me, was to see that the structure [and] setup was conductive to winning," Johnson said, via Bears Wire. "All those questions were answered throughout the interview process. The guys in front of me right here—George, Kevin, Ryan—I believe in them, and I really believe that we will be able to turn this place around."

The Bears' 2025 season faces a tough start as they play their opening games against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, respectively, in the first three weeks of the campaign.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.
He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.

Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications