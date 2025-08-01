"All this because Josh Allen couldn't convert": NFL fans react to virtual measurement system for 1st downs taking over chain gang

The NFL used its new virtual measurement system technology to check the line to gain at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the LA Chargers and Detroit Lions on Thursday. The technology was used for the first time after a 10-yard run by Lions running back Craig Reynolds.However, when fans caught a glimpse of the league's virtual measurement system debut at the Hall of Fame game, they had some interesting reactions. Some felt the virtual technology was implemented after Josh Allen was controversially denied a first down against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game last season.&quot;All this because Josh Allen couldn’t convert,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;The Josh Allen rule. What will he cry about and have changed this year?&quot; another added.&quot;A year too late,&quot; a third commented.Others were also not too impressed with the introduction of the new technology.&quot;This is going to decide so many games. This is awful,&quot; one wrote.&quot;This is so terrible,&quot; a user tweeted.&quot;Change the view from virtual to playing back the real time... virtual is too easy to manipulate,&quot; another added.One of the main reasons behind the NFL's change from the chain system to the virtual measurement system is the speed with which decisions will be made. With the technology, the system should make that information available in a matter of seconds and likely eliminate some of the controversial measurements that pop up.The NFL outlined the benefits of the system in an April press release (via CBS):&quot;Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement system allows the NFL to accurately and efficiently measure the distance between the spotted ball and the line to gain. The technology was tested extensively last season and will bring a new level of precision and speed to NFL officiating.&quot;Sony's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement technology will serve as an efficient alternative to the process of walking chains onto the field and manually measuring whether 10 yards have been met after the official has spotted the ball. The chain crew will remain on the field in a secondary capacity.&quot;When does the 2025 NFL regular season begin?NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: ImagnThe 2025 NFL season will commence on Sept. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles square off against the Dallas Cowboys. As part of the league's tradition, the reigning Super Bowl winners, in this case the Eagles, play in the opening game of the following season.Following the 18-week regular season, the playoffs will begin on Jan. 10, 2026. The Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 8.