  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • “All money ain’t good money Jerry Jones”: Denzel Washington throws shade at Cowboys owner over America’s team spiraling toxic culture

“All money ain’t good money Jerry Jones”: Denzel Washington throws shade at Cowboys owner over America’s team spiraling toxic culture

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:21 GMT
Jerry Jones x Denzel Washington collage
Jerry Jones x Denzel Washington collage (IMAGN)

Denzel Washington didn’t hold back when Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys came up during his appearance on ESPN’s "First Take." On Tuesday, the two-time Academy Award winner was on set with director Spike Lee to promote their upcoming film "Highest 2 Lowest." He pivoted momentarily from the movie to give a message for the Cowboys owner.

Ad
"There's box office and there's Oscars. Jerry, been a while, huh? You ain't been to the show, you wouldn't know," Washington said. "Haven't been to the show, so you wouldn't know what it is to win. All money ain't good money, Jerry. All money ain't good money."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Washington emphasized his affection for the team before making the remarks. Host Stephen A. Smith, a frequent critic of Dallas’ postseason record, laughed as he noted Washington’s attempt to steer the conversation back toward his film.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jerry Jones built an empire while championships vanished into history

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Since January 1996, the Cowboys have not moved past the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys' last Super Bowl win came that year. In the last 29 years under Jones’ control, Dallas has won only five playoff games.

Ad

Jerry Jones, who bought the team in 1989 for $140 million, has transformed the franchise into a global sports brand valued at $10.1 billion, according to Forbes. But the postseason success that defined the early years of his ownership has evaporated.

Jones’ influence as owner, president and general manager has been chronicled in the forthcoming Netflix documentary "America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," which premiered Monday night in Hollywood. Former Cowboys greats, including Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, attended the event.

Ad

The Cowboys now face a different kind of gamble: whether to meet All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons’ demands for a major extension or explore trade options. Jones has not publicly committed to either path.

Former head coach Bill Parcells, who led Dallas from 2003 to 2006, called Jones a man of his word in dealings with players and staff. Longtime team consultant Calvin Hill has also praised Jones’ fairness compared to previous Cowboys leadership.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications