“All money ain’t good money Jerry Jones”: Denzel Washington throws shade at Cowboys owner over America’s team spiraling toxic culture

Denzel Washington didn’t hold back when Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys came up during his appearance on ESPN’s &quot;First Take.&quot; On Tuesday, the two-time Academy Award winner was on set with director Spike Lee to promote their upcoming film &quot;Highest 2 Lowest.&quot; He pivoted momentarily from the movie to give a message for the Cowboys owner.&quot;There's box office and there's Oscars. Jerry, been a while, huh? You ain't been to the show, you wouldn't know,&quot; Washington said. &quot;Haven't been to the show, so you wouldn't know what it is to win. All money ain't good money, Jerry. All money ain't good money.&quot;Washington emphasized his affection for the team before making the remarks. Host Stephen A. Smith, a frequent critic of Dallas’ postseason record, laughed as he noted Washington’s attempt to steer the conversation back toward his film.Jerry Jones built an empire while championships vanished into historyNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: ImagnSince January 1996, the Cowboys have not moved past the NFC Championship Game. The Cowboys' last Super Bowl win came that year. In the last 29 years under Jones’ control, Dallas has won only five playoff games.Jerry Jones, who bought the team in 1989 for $140 million, has transformed the franchise into a global sports brand valued at $10.1 billion, according to Forbes. But the postseason success that defined the early years of his ownership has evaporated.Jones’ influence as owner, president and general manager has been chronicled in the forthcoming Netflix documentary &quot;America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,&quot; which premiered Monday night in Hollywood. Former Cowboys greats, including Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin, attended the event.The Cowboys now face a different kind of gamble: whether to meet All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons’ demands for a major extension or explore trade options. Jones has not publicly committed to either path.Former head coach Bill Parcells, who led Dallas from 2003 to 2006, called Jones a man of his word in dealings with players and staff. Longtime team consultant Calvin Hill has also praised Jones’ fairness compared to previous Cowboys leadership.