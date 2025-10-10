"All this to never make it to the NFC Championship": NFL fans react as Dak Prescott shares retirement timeline

It's been a decade of Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys, but the quarterback wants to be around much longer. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016, and with Tony Romo’s injury, he was able to immediately establish himself on the team, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year.Prescott previously made it known that he doesn’t plan to play in the NFL until his 40s, like Tom Brady. However, it appears the 32-year-old quarterback has changed his mind on the length of his professional career. He's now hoping to be around in the league for another decade.In a Thursday conversation with ESPN’s Todd Archer about his future, Dak Prescott expressed that he envisions playing much longer than he initially anticipated. The Mississippi State alum has a deal with the Cowboys, which currently makes him the highest-paid NFL player, that runs until 2028.“Forties would be a good number,” Prescott said. “Obviously, I've been through some injuries, played very physical in college, so if I can get to 40 playing at the standard that I want, yeah, that would be awesome.“But to answer your question, yeah, it’s (opinion) definitely changed. I can see it more realistically now. And I think as much as anything, just the fun and the peace that this game still gives me, 10 years in, it’s going to be hard. You can’t supplement it. So as long as I can do this at a level that I’m proud and happy with, I’ll keep trying.There have been a lot of reactions to Prescott’s decision to play until his 40s among NFL fans. Many hold different views on the possibility of the quarterback, who has been impressive this season, having such a long career.Here's a look at some of the reactions online:GD 🧀 @duhGenieLINK@NFL_DovKleiman All this to never make it to the NFC ChampionshipRandom NFL 🏈 @random_nfl_LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Someone please point out where this is “scary”Gavin @Gavin30XLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Maybe by then he can reach 10 playoff wins.We Going BACK 2 BACK @Way2PC3LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Remember there was NFC least jokes a couple years ago? This division is ballin🤣😭🤣King Moe @kingmoencLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Bro live the game 💪💯FirstSportz NFL @FirstSportz_NFLLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Prescott the next BradyJerry Jones rains hefty praises on Dak PrescottDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about his quarterback, Dak Prescott, on Friday, showering him with huge praise on his impact within the team. The quarterback has been the force elevating the depleted Cowboys team this season.&quot;The best leader that I think I've ever been around,&quot; Jones said on 105.3 THE FAN.Jones previously described how much he values the quarterback, noting the team decided to repay his effort with the huge contract, something they opted against with Micah Parsons.&quot;It's very simple: Dak was indispensable, in my mind ... and Micah wasn't,&quot; Jones said, via the team’s official website. &quot;It's just numbers, it's that easy. And that's not personal at all. ... The numbers just weren't there with Micah.”Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,356 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions this season. He's looking to return the team to the playoffs this season after missing out in 2024.