“All your plays suck man!” – Cameras catch Jimmy Garoppolo trashing Kyle Shanahan’s play calling during dismal defeat to Denver Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo stepped into the starting role in San Francisco more honest with his head coach, Kyle Shanahan, than he has ever been during his six-year 49ers stint.

With the cameras rolling, Garoppolo was caught mouthing insults to Shanahan following a Jonas Griffith interception off a pass intended for Deebo Samuel. This interaction occurred in the closing moments of a 11-10 Denver Broncos win.

"All of your plays suck man!"

Garoppolo replaced Trey Lance under center after the 2021 No. 3 overall pick broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and sesamoid ligaments in his ankle, as per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Trey Lance has a recovering timeline of 4-6 months after he broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and sesamoid ligaments in his ankle. The #49ers remain firmly committed to him, sources say.

Over the offseason, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a deal to become the highest-paid backup quarterback in the NFL. This signing came after a summer of trade rumors involving the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants.

According to NFL Network's Albert Breer, Garoppolo's new deal netted him $6.5 million of guaranteed base salary. The deal also included a $500,000 per game average via a roster bonus, and up to $8.45 million more if he reaches certain play-time incentives, as per Breer.

Steve Young believes team being split on Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo must stop

A 49ers signal-calling great who spent 13 seasons in San Francisco, Steve Young, is not a fan of the infighting within the organization regarding who is under center.

Jimmy Garoppolo led the Niners to Super Bowl LIV, winning over much of the roster in the process. Players have been hesitant to back Trey Lance, but a different portion of the roster is now having issues supporting Garoppolo due to loyalty to Lance.

So for those keeping score at home, half the team wants Lance, while the other half wants Jimmy G. It means the whole team is worse off because they can't get on the same page. Young told KNBR 680's Tolbert and Copes Podcast that this needs to stop:

"We don't need camps of people. I'm with Jimmy. I'm with Trey. Like, stop. Guys are like, there's a tough league and you do move on. And when you move on, you move on.

"We get over that. But when you got the red and gold on, stop. We're in it together. We don't find the mitigating circumstances. We're all in. We're all in with each other.

"So, if Trey comes back and Jimmy has a great season, we have to figure that out. Let's figure that out together. We can do that. That's what the faithful is about. It's not about camps.

"We got to stop that. The seasons are going to slide by as we argue about stupid stuff like, come on, let's go, and let's jump in with each other."

The 49ers have had a rough 2022 following the Deebo Samuel and Jimmy Garoppolo dramas this summer. If they don't get it together soon, this organization could be in need of a reset.

