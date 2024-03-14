All-Pro LB Eric Kendricks picks Cowboys over 49ers in free agency deal: report

The Los Angeles Chargers did not re-sign Eric Kendricks, making him a free agent. It wasn’t long until NFL insiders like ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the former UCLA standout agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers.

However, the narrative flipped after he went with the Dallas Cowboys instead. It’s only the second free-agent signing by the Cowboys after long-snapper Trent Sieg.

Kendricks did well in his only season with the Chargers, tallying 117 tackles, seven quarterback hits, six passes defended and 3.5 sacks. It’s his eighth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles, while his 79 solo tackles are the third-most throughout his career.

Despite those numbers, the Chargers struggled on defense as a unit last season, ranking 28th in total yards allowed (362.9), 30th in passing yards allowed (249.8) and 24th in points allowed (23.4) per game.

Unsurprisingly, those averages led to a 5-12 finish, with Brandon Staley getting fired after surrendering 63 points to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer wants Eric Kendricks to help improve their run defense. Last season, the Cowboys ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed (112.4) per game.

Meanwhile, the veteran linebacker became a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro member in 2019 when he had 110 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 12 passes defended in 15 games for the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendricks started his NFL career with the Vikings after they selected him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. After eight seasons with the NFC North squad, he joined the Chargers on a two-year deal worth up to $13.25 million.

However, the Chargers released him after one season, leading to his signing with the Cowboys. Despite his release, Eric Kendricks will still count for $2.75 million against the Chargers’ cap.

Eric Kendricks signing breaks Cowboys’ silent free agency period

The Dallas Cowboys might have gone silent during free agency without Eric Kendricks and Tyler Sieg. They chose to stay put while the frenzy of free agent signings and announcements was happening.

Conversely, their division rivals are improving their rosters, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bryce Huff, Saquon Barkley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Meanwhile, the New York Giants welcomed Jon Runyan, Devin Singletary, and Jermaine Eluemunor.

The Washington Commanders added former Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong and center Tyler Biadasz. On offense, they also signed Nick Allegretti and Marcus Mariota.

The Cowboys must decide the fate of their remaining free agents, including Stephon Gilmore, Tyron Smith, Jayron Kearse, Jourdan Lewis, Johnathan Hankins, Chuma Edoga, and Noah Igbinoghene.