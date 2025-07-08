"All-Pro Marlo, happy bday bro": NFL fans celebrate Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey turning 29

As Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey turned 29 on Tuesday, fans flooded social media to celebrate the All-Pro’s birthday. They showed their admiration for one of Baltimore’s most battle-tested defenders.

Ad

From short celebratory posts to more heartfelt acknowledgments, supporters filled the replies to the Ravens’ official birthday announcement.

"All-Pro Marlo, happy bday bro," one fan wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

More fans greeted him on his special day.

"Happy birthday and make sure to thank god," one fan commented.

The birthday celebration comes as Baltimore continues to reshape its defensive backfield. In June, the Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander after he departed from the Green Bay Packers.

Ad

Jaire Alexander joins Marlon Humphrey and creates a loaded cornerback room for 2025

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty

The arrival of Jaire Alexander brings added familiarity. He and Lamar Jackson previously played together at the University of Louisville. For Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the combination of seasoned veterans and young prospects provide unusual depth.

Ad

Marlon Humphrey expressed his excitement about the competition and the possibilities for Baltimore’s coverage schemes.

"A quote that's never been said and probably will never be said in NFL history is, 'We got too many corners that can cover,'" Humphrey said in June, via NFL.com.

Alongside Alexander and Humphrey, the cornerback rotation includes free-agent addition Chidobe Awuzie, dynamic safety Kyle Hamilton and former Clemson standout Nate Wiggins.

Ad

Wiggins showed up during his rookie campaign, notching 33 tackles, a pick-six and double-digit pass deflections on more than two-thirds of defensive snaps. He could emerge as a foundational piece for the franchise’s future.

Health will be a critical factor for Alexander, whose recent seasons in Green Bay were disrupted by injuries to his back, groin, shoulder and knee. Last year, he missed the Packers’ closing stretch, including their playoff defeat.

Baltimore added further reinforcements this spring by drafting safety Malaki Starks in the first round, positioning the team to adapt to various offensive threats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.