"All of us were pretty miserable over there": Davante Adams throws shade at Raiders amid building relationship with Jimmy G

Veteran NFL WR Davante Adams is set to reunite with Jimmy Garoppolo on the gridiron in the upcoming season. Adams played for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2024. Garoppolo also joined the Silver and Black in 2023.On March 17, 2023, Jimmy G signed a three-year deal with the Raiders worth $67.5 million. Things looked promising for the QB as he reunited with his former head coach, Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was with the team.However, the Raiders decided to move forward with Adrian O'Connell and benched the 33-year-old. Soon after, Garoppolo was released from the team. In March 2024, Garoppolo signed a one-year deal with the LA Rams, and a year later, he signed another season-long deal with the club.After getting released from the New York Jets on March 4, 2025, Davante Adams wasted no time and signed a two-year deal with the Rams five days later. Recently, the star WR opened up about reuniting with Jimmy G in an interview with ESPN, which aired earlier today. During the conversation, Adams seemingly threw shade on their time in Las Vegas:&quot;I love Jimmy, and it was never a personal thing... It's been amazing. We got to, you know, catch up and get on the right page, and obviously, that was just a dark moment in all of our lives. All of us were pretty miserable over there. We caught up and laughed about it.&quot;Check out the video below:Davante Adams opens up about parting ways with Aaron RodgersThe partnership between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers was legendary, to say the least. The veteran QB and WR duo terrorized NFL defenses for years as part of the Green Bay Packers. The duo even teamed up again in New York with the Jets. However, their second stint together didn't last long.Now, both athletes find themselves on different teams. A-Rod signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and as mentioned above, Adams has joined the Rams. The veteran WR made an appearance on the &quot;Up &amp; Adams Show&quot; on Sunday. During the interview, he talked about parting ways with Rodgers by leaving no stone unturned:&quot;We both got to try it again together and gave that another shot,&quot; Adams said. &quot;So that stone wasn't left unturned. We did what we had to do, and it just obviously didn't work. Just like for me, I wish him nothing but luc,k and I know he's gonna go out there and ball out too.&quot;It'll be interesting to see how far Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams go with their respective teams in the upcoming NFL season.