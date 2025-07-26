  • home icon
  • "It just obviously didn't work": Davante Adams gets honest about leaving Aaron Rodgers with no regrets

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:29 GMT
There are very few partnerships in the ever-changing world of NFL careers that have characterized an era like Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. They have seen through touchdowns, trades and team upheavals from their record-breaking days in Green Bay to their brief reunion in New York.

Now, with both stars on new squads, Adams is looking back on that final chapter.

During an appearance on "Up & Adams" on Sunday, Adams spoke candidly about the second chance he and Rodgers had to rekindle their old magic.

Their midseason link-up in New York came with high hopes but ended in collective disappointment for a Jets team that stumbled to a five-win season.

"We both got to try it again together and gave that another shot," Adams said. "So that stone wasn't left unturned. We did what we had to do and it just obviously didn't work. Just like for me, I wish him nothing but luck and I know he's gonna go out there and ball out too."
Davante Adams was his usual productive self, racking up over 1,000 yards and eight scores in just 13 games. But the Jets remained plagued by inconsistency, internal changes, and unmet expectations. What began as a bold push to chase playoff glory ended with a full organizational reset that saw both veterans released this offseason.

"Aaron's gotta be happy" - Davante Adams shows support for former teammate's fresh start

Starting his 12th NFL season, Davante Adams has moved to Los Angeles to play for Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and a playoff-experienced Rams squad. This will be Adams' fourth NFL destination.

The Rams, who remain in win-now mode, provide Adams something he has not had since his days with the Packers: A legitimate chance to make a deep playoff run. Adams has close to 12,000 career yards and over 100 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has landed in Pittsburgh, where he’ll lead a Steelers team desperate to return to postseason relevance. Flanked by new arrival D.K. Metcalf and a defense still rooted in physicality, Rodgers enters the season with the weight of expectations and possibly, finality. He’s hinted that 2025 could be his last hurrah.

"Aaron's gotta be happy. I mean, I'm happy for him," Davante Adams said on the show.

In a league built on second chances and short memories, both Adams and Rodgers are betting on fresh starts.

