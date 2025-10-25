Allen Iverson makes his loyalty known to AFC team despite being lifelong Cowboys fan

You can add another big name to the Chiefs Kingdom fandom.Allen Iverson is the latest celebrity to speak up about his love for the reigning three-time AFC champions. In his latest docuseries on Prime Video called “IV3RSON,” he’s seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs cap.Football is something it seems he’s always had a love for, admitting recently that he never really liked basketball. He was, however, a naturally gifted basketball player, selected as an NBA All-Star 11 times in his illustrious professional career. The 2001 league MVP was the scoring champion four times and led the NBA in steals on three occasions.Football seemed to be his ultimate passion previously, stating years ago that he'd dreamed of playing at Notre Dame as a quarterback, while he’d also wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Iverson played for the Bethel high school football team in numerous positions, including quarterback, running back, kick returner, and defensive back.He had his #3 retired by the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that he played his first 10 and a half seasons with as a pro. He helped lead the team to the 2001 NBA Finals, losing to the high-octane Los Angeles Lakers in five games.His new documentary details the man nicknamed “The Answer” and his rise from poverty in a small Virginia community to becoming one of the greatest basketball players of his generation.The wrath of Philly sports fansWhile he was a beloved figure during his days with the Sixers, even AI wasn’t immune to criticisms in the City of Brotherly Love.Iverson admitted on the podcast “New Heights” hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce that he often felt the wrath of Philly fans. Jason, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, admitted that’s par for the course when it comes to Eagle fans.That may be part of why he is a Chiefs fan. Perhaps it’s their dominance in the NFL or the fame that comes with a team that’s been talked about so much, or the magic of Patrick Mahomes, which he can undoubtedly relate to it, given the kind of improvisational skills he displayed on the basketball court.Interestingly, though, Iverson has previously expressed his admiration for Buffalo Bills star quarterback and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.Perhaps the Super Bowl and the notoriety of Travis Kelce and fiancée Taylor Swift, though, were enough to sway him over to Chiefs Kingdom.