“I never liked basketball”: Allen Iverson makes bold confession about NBA as he embraces Deion Sanders’ influence

NBA legend Allen Iverson discussed the impact NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had on him. Iverson is one of the best players to never win a ring in NBA history, and one of the most controversial, yet influential stars to set foot on the court.

During the latest episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" show, the former No. 1 overall pick was asked about whether an NFL star made him consider playing two sports. Travis Kelce mentioned Sanders and Bo Jackson, two athletes who played football and baseball as pros.

(1:09:03)

Travis: Did you ever look at a guy like Deion Sanders, a guy like Bo Jackson and think, you know what? I know, they kind of cross over a little bit in terms of their leagues. But did you ever have it in your mind that, yeah, I could play football and basketball?

Allen Iverson admitted he wished he could have, revealing that football was his first love.

Allen: That was the dream, man. That was the blueprint. My thing was, I wanted to play football was my first love; I never liked basketball. I thought basketball was soft. I remember one day, my mom, like I had her and my basketball coach out of there, and I cried, I kicked and screamed, and I didn't want to play basketball.

I kept telling her basketball was soft. And I got in there, when I remember getting in there, all of the guys that were on my football team were trying out for basketball. So, you know, I came back home, but I never forget it's this legendary day that me and my mom talk about all the time.

Iverson's mom was proven right after the former guard became a total legend in the NBA. While he didn't win a championship, Iverson was a one-time NBA MVP, 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, two-time All-Star Game MVP and seven-time All-NBA. He left the game as one of the most colorful players of all time.

Just like Deion Sanders, Allen Iverson played the game with his own rules, although that caused him trouble more than once.

Allen Iverson supports one of Deion Sanders' former NFL teams

After explaining how he used his football knowledge on the court, Allen Iverson was asked which team he grew up supporting. He went with a common answer, picking the Dallas Cowboys, one of the teams Deion Sanders played for during his active days.

"I've been a Cowboy. He know that (Jason Kelce). He sent me an autographed picture. He signed his name and put, 'F**k the Cowboys' up there."

He also went with Deion as his favorite player growing up, which could explain how his love for the Cowboys started.

